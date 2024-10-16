TBI Agents Investigating Rutherford County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of a shooting early Wednesday morning involving deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting happened at approximately 1:40 Wednesday morning along Interstate 24 near mile marker 86, where deputies conducted a traffic stop of a van. Deputies soon learned the driver, 71-year-old Robert Michael Wemmer, had an outstanding Sexual Assault warrant out of Ohio. When confronted, Wemmer refused to respond to the deputies’ commands. The situation further escalated, resulting in a deputy deploying a stun gun, after which Wemmer retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired at least once at deputies, who returned fire, striking Wemmer. Deputies immediately rendered aid, but Wemmer later died at a Rutherford County hospital. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether an officer was justified in these matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s Involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

###