Country Star Blane Howard Scores Big with Kansas City Chiefs Fans: New Album "Now I Know" Set for October 25th Release

Blane Howard

This song is for all of us who always seemed to fall short in love. We were so close, but never quite found it until that right person came along and made it all fit.” — Blane Howard

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three-time Arkansas CMA Male Vocalist of the Year, Blane Howard is set to release his latest album, "Now I Know," on October 25, 2024. Howard has gained a reputation for his modern-traditional country sound, blending the authenticity of the 90s with today’s contemporary edge. With "Now I Know," Howard continues to captivate fans through heartfelt ballads, anthemic tracks, and relatable stories rooted in the journey of life, love, and the everyday.

Fans of Howard know him not just from his relatable country tunes, but also for his special connection with the Kansas City Chiefs fan base, better know as Chiefs Kingdom. Howard’s Chiefs anthem trilogy, including “Run It Back,” “Take It Back,” and “How ‘Bout Those Chiefs,” has earned him a solid fan base among Chiefs fans across the country. These songs, with their accompanying hype videos, along with his social media parodies, amassed over 20 million views during the 2024 playoffs, solidifying his place as a household name among fans of the reigning Super Bowl champions.

For the countless fans who found Howard through his Chiefs-themed music, "Now I Know" offers a deeper dive into his musical range, with heartfelt storytelling that resonates far beyond the football field. The title track of the album, co-written by Howard, award-winning songwriter/producer Derek George (How Country Feels - Randy Houser, Crickets - Joe Nichols) and chart-topping songwriter Michael White ("The Baby" - Blake Shelton) echoes themes of hope, longing, and the rewards of finally finding true love. Howard notes, “This song is for all of us who always seemed to fall short in love. We were so close, but never quite found it until that right person came along and made it all fit."

Blane Howard’s live shows, which include everything from heartfelt ballads to high-energy anthems, have made him a favorite at fairs, festivals, and special events, including performances at the State Fair of Texas, the Kansas State Fair, and the Kansas City Chiefs Draft Party at Arrowhead Stadium. As Connie Schmitt, Director of Marketing and Sponsorship at the Kansas State Fair, says, “Blane is a promotional positive force. His entertaining show is high energy, engaging, and, of course, always features a touch of Chiefs Kingdom!”

About Blane Howard

Blane Howard has steadily carved his own path in country music, gaining recognition for his authentic sound and captivating live performances. In addition to his Chiefs anthems, Howard’s song “Promise to Love Her” has over 150 million streams, making it a favorite at weddings across the country and around the world. His music reflects the heart and soul of country music’s best eras, while remaining firmly planted in today’s sound.

For more information about Blane Howard, and to listen to "Now I Know" when it drops on October 25th, visit www.blanehoward.com

