Age Strong Blog: Good Neighbor Week Reception

The City of Boston’s Human Services Cabinet and Community Engagement Cabinet celebrated the culmination of “Good Neighbor Week” together on October 10, on the City Hall’s Mezzanine.

The Good Neighbor Week reception was the finale of a 10-day campaign inviting Boston residents to foster a sense of connectivity through getting to know and helping their neighbors. To make it fun, a Good Neighbor Bingo game, prompting acts of service and kindness, featuring suggestions like, “why not help a neighbor bring groceries up the stairs” and “try a locally-owned neighborhood restaurant.”

The reception invited city staff and the public to join a sing-a-long, enjoy sweet treats, and meet fellow work neighbors–filled with smiles, warmth, and all-around good neighborliness. Many staff shared their singing and a good time was had by all.

To download the Good Neighbor Bingo card, get suggestions on how to be a good neighbor year-round, or to learn more about the cabinets and departments involved with Good Neighbor Week, click here.