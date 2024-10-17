Teach the Future Announces 2024 Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices (NGFP-YV) Award Winners

Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices Winners 2024 Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young Voices Judges 2024 Teach the Future engages in futures thinking global initiatives

NGFP-YV 2025 award winners showcase global representation and impressive diversity

The 2024 awards reflect impressive diversity and global representation, with 400 expressions of interest. Winners include remarkable youth from 12 countries across six continents.” — Lisa Giuliani, Co- Executive Director, NGFP-YV Manager

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Next Generation Foresight Practitioner - Young Voices (NGFP-YV) Awards recognize youth ages 12-17 who are creating a better world for their communities and the world. The 2024 awards reflect impressive diversity and global representation, with 400 expressions of interest and almost 100 applications advanced to judging. Winners include remarkable youth from the USA, India, Nepal, Malaysia, and Peru, including participation from 12 countries across six continents. Projects address key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) like Climate Action, Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Sustainable Cities.The first-place winner receives a $1,000 prize for their future-focused project, while three runners-up each receive $500. Six finalists and 17 projects aligned with one of the UN Sustainable Development Goals are honored.About Next Generation Foresight Practitioners - Young VoicesIn 2021, The School of International Futures (SOIF) partnered with Teach the Future to create the Young Voices award for those aged 12 to 17. Applications have significantly increased since then, with nearly 100 completed in 2023, and this year, over 400 youth expressed their interest in the program.The School of International Futures (SOIF) is a UK organization advocating for youth in global policy development. Established in 2018, the NGFP Fellowship recognizes young change agents aged 35 and younger. The NGFP-YV edition was initiated in 2021. The NGFP-YV Network now includes over 1000 young people.2024 NGFP-YV Award Winners• Winner: Aarin Bothra (USA). Seeds of Hope combats prairie loss in Illinois by distributing native plant seeds through community libraries and promoting ecosystem restoration.• Runner-up: Belén Yaspana (Peru) "Shine and Be You" uses dance to empower low-income girls, enhancing emotional well-being and gender equality.• Runner-up: Siow Jia Xin (Malaysia) "Second Life" repurposes electric car batteries for school energy access, addressing education inequality.• Runner-up: Bibhuti Bhattarai (Nepal) raises awareness about the dangers of chemical fertilizer, focusing on health education for women and girls.2024 NGFP-YV Projects Recognized for Their Outstanding Merit and Support of UN SDG Goals• Aditya Jha (India): HepaEase, a low-cost biosensor for early detection of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.• Hitishaa Goyal (India): Project Pehchaan Saathi aids marginalized tribes in accessing government services.• Melissa Aguilar (Peru): Empowers youth through hands-on sustainable community projects.• Pragyaan Gaur (India): RoofScape installs green roofs in Delhi schools to combat pollution.• Parisha Thakkar (India): Combines eco-friendly products with biodegradable menstrual pads for underserved women.• Monica Onyango (Kenya): Develops solar drying methods for preserving indigenous vegetables in flood-prone areas.Read and learn more about the full list of winners here: https://www.teachthefuture.org/ngfp-yv-awards About Teach the FutureTeach the Future is a global non-profit movement that promotes ‘ futures literacy ’ as a life skill for students and educators. Visit TeachtheFuture.org or email hello@teachthefuture.org.

