Teach the Future at SXSW EDU: Empowering Youth & Equipping Educators with Futures Thinking
Peter (13), Opeyemi (12), and Raphael (13), under the guidance of their mentor Mr. Ebenezer Anyadiegwu, have developed the SparkWise Initiative—a transformative project focused on sustainable energy solutions.
Teach the Future at SXSW EDU: Educator session and Nigerian youth for Student Impact Final Competition
SXSW EDU is a global hub for innovation and thought leadership in education This year, Teach the Future proudly supports two exciting events:
Teaching Futures Thinking: A Must for Today’s Educators
We often say that schools prepare students for the future—yet most curricula focus on past events and existing knowledge. In an era of exponential change, complexity, and uncertainty, students need futures literacy—the ability to navigate disruption, analyze trends, and imagine alternative possibilities.
On March 3, Lourdes Rodriguez, Teach the Future’s co-executive director, will lead a compelling session on integrating futures thinking into education. This ATPE-accredited session will explore successful global initiatives, cross-cultural instructional strategies, and the growing movement to embed foresight into classrooms.
🔹 What: Prepare Students for Tomorrow, Teach the Future Today
🔹 When: March 3, 1:30 – 2:00 PM CT
🔹 Where: Austin Convention Center, Room 13AB (CPE Credit Available)
🔹 Register: SXSW EDU Event Link: https://schedule.sxswedu.com/2025/events/PP153564
Young Nigerian Innovators Take the Stage at SXSW EDU 2025
On March 5, three extraordinary students from Egba Odeda High School in Nigeria will showcase their groundbreaking SparkWise Initiative at the SXSW EDU Student Impact Challenge.
Peter (13), Opeyemi (12), and Raphael (13), mentored by Mr. Ebenezer Anyadiegwu, have developed an innovative solution that upcycles discarded plastic and electronic waste into functional, solar-powered household appliances—including torches, blenders, fans, and lanterns. Their initiative also trains students and community members in upcycling, electronics repair, and biogas digester construction, providing clean energy solutions for cooking.
Their visionary approach to sustainability and circular economy principles has earned them an SDG-7 Honorable Mention in the Next Generation Foresight Practitioners – Young Voices (NGFP-YV) Awards 2024. Now, they’re bringing their ideas to the world stage at SXSW EDU
Students will be accompanied by Lisa Giuliani, Teach the Future co- Executive Director and leader of the Young Voices Network.
🔹 What: SXSW EDU Student Impact Challenge
🔹 When: March 5, 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM CT
🔹 Where: Austin Convention Center, Exhibit Hall 4, Next Stage
🔹 Register: SXSW EDU Event Link: https://schedule.sxswedu.com/2025/events/OE45261
About Teach the Future
Teach the Future is a global non-profit dedicated to empowering youth, training educators, and expanding foresight literacy. Through innovative programs and partnerships, Teach the Future equips students and teachers with the skills to think critically about the future and take action today.
Learn more at www.teachthefuture.org.
pamela biery
Thumbler Agency
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.