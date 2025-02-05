World Futures Day - Young Voices 2025 (WFD-YV) | Bringing the voices of the youth worldwide to the forefront

Teach the Future engages in futures thinking global initiatives Join the conversation! Young futurists join together with the general public for an indepth conversation on the future.

Futurists and the general public will conduct a 24-hour, round-the-world online conversation on the future on March 1st this year starting at 17:00 (5:00pm).

This event has been a perfect place for people to share their opinions and hear others on complicated and pertinent topics that the current generation faces and will face in the future.” — Lucio Martins, Educational Game Developer, Brazil

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teach the Future , a global non-profit organization, believes common dialog and intergenerational, cross-cultural sharing are vital parts of building a solid future for all. One of Teach the Future’s key contributions to youth-led, intergenerational, global communication is World Futures Day - Young Voices (WFD-YV), held each year on March 1 in partnership with the Millennium Project. This one-of-a-kind 24-hour global event bridges generations to tackle the critical challenges of our shared future.Be part of Positive Global ChangeJoin us in empowering a new generation of future leaders through dialogue and action by participating and by contributing to this important event. Get your ticket, and support here https://www.teachthefuture.org/event-details/world-futures-day-young-voices-2025 “I gained insights from speakers that deepened my commitment to forward-thinking strategies in both academic and professional work.” Sadiyah 17 years, UAEWhy World Futures Day Is a Key to Positive Global Change1. Global Reach and Diversity:World Futures Day 2024 had over 600 registrations from participants representing 70 countries, ranging in age from 11 to 87. This demonstrates the event's ability to bring together a truly global and intergenerational audience to discuss critical future-oriented themes.2. Youth Empowerment and Engagement: World Futures Day (YV) provides a platform for young people to actively shape discussions about the future. In 2024, UNICEF Innocenti Foresight Fellows engaged youngsters worldwide to shape UNICEF’s Global Outlook report, showcasing youth-driven foresight leadership.3. Innovative Educational Approaches:World Futures Day (YV) showcases cutting-edge educational initiatives, such as the Futures Literacy program at St. Peter’s School in Barcelona, where 8-9-year-old students presented their work on foresight topics. Another notable example is Brazil's initiative, where teachers integrated futures thinking in primary classrooms at Estilo de Aprender school. These examples demonstrate the potential for integrating futures thinking into mainstream education on both small and large scales, highlighting how different countries are approaching this important educational shift.4. Addressing Critical Global Issues:World Futures Day (YV) 2024 sessions covered a wide-range of crucial topics, including climate change, AI in education, human rights, and space exploration. For instance, the session on "The Future of Work in Space" featured insights from a NASA Crew Support Systems Deputy, showing how the event connects participants with leading experts in future-critical fields. 2025 will continue these thought-provoking dialogues.5. Positive Impact on Participants:WFD-YV has won recognition from the Association of Professional Futurists What IF Honorable Mention Award for most significant futures work.2024 testimonials:“The first thing here is to get kids to care.”—Cesar Jung-Harada, Educator, PhD candidate, TED Talk host, Singapore (as quoted by Jawn Lim)“Education as the super-hero of democracy.”—Zabrina, Epps, PhD, Futurist and Educator, USA"Crucial discussions happened, which made me feel hopeful to change the future. We have discussed social and economic problems that impact the whole world and how human rights can be assured."—Belen, 16 years old, student, Peru"This event has been a perfect place for people to share their opinions and hear others on complicated and pertinent topics that the current generation faces and will face in the future."— Lucio Martins, Educational Game Developer, BrazilSupport Youth FuturistsProviding this event requires mighty lifting. Teach the Future actively seeks sponsors and facilitators who share a passion for supporting futures literacy, intergenerational global discourse, and young empowerment. For partnership opportunities, contact lisa@teachthefuture.org.Make a tax-deductible contribution to 2025 World Futures Day https://www.teachthefuture.org/support-us Note: Teach the Future is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization.Join us for a brighter 2025, register here for the next World Futures Day - Young Voices, March 1, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.