USA Pickleball Unveils 2025 Golden Ticket Tournaments including New York City and San Diego Events

USA Pickleball Golden Ticket

USA Pickleball's nationwide tournaments will serve as the path to Nationals for amateur pickleball members in 2025

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Pickleball, the National Governing Body for pickleball in the U.S., today unveiled the schedule for 2025 Golden Ticket Tournaments. Golden Tickets are the only guaranteed path for amateur players to play in the 2025 USA Pickleball National Championships, the premier tournament in the sport of pickleball.

As featured tournaments where bracket winners earn pre-registration access to Nationals, Golden Tickets offer participants an unrivaled player experience, exclusive gift bag at USA Pickleball-operated Golden Ticket tournaments and the opportunity to compete at some of the best pickleball venues across the country.

The 2025 Golden Tickets will be hosted by USA Pickleball and in partnership hosted by the Association of Pickleball Players (APP) and UTR Sports (UTR). Only at these tournaments will gold medal winners receive a "Golden Ticket," granting them exclusive pre-registration for USA Pickleball Nationals.

“As we continue to expand our USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournaments, we’re excited to feature incredible venues and continued enhancement of our player experience in our USAP-sanctioned events for the 2025 tournament schedule,” said Mike Nealy, Chief Executive Officer of USA Pickleball. “We look forward to building upon our Golden Ticket Tournaments with the support of our partners at APP and UTR Sports, making the 2025 Path to Nationals an even better experience for our members.”

The 2025 Golden Ticket Tournament began on Oct. 9-13 with the APP Dallas Open in Dallas. The remainder of the schedule is as follows:

• Oct. 23 - 27: APP Newport Beach Open (Newport, Calif.)

• Dec. 11 - 15: UTR Sports Robbinsville Open (Robbinsville, N.J.)

• Jan. 22 - 26: USA Pickleball Golden Ticket in San Diego (San Diego, Calif.)

• Feb. 5 - 9: APP Daytona Beach Open (Pictona, Fla.)

• Feb. - USA Pickleball Golden Ticket in Arizona (TBA)

• Feb. 26 - Mar. 2: APP Sacramento Open (Sacramento, Calif.)

• March 12 - 16: UTR Sports Macon Open (Macon, Ga.)

• March 26 - 30: USA Pickleball Golden Ticket in Tucson (Tucson, Ariz.)

• April 1 - 6: APP Fort Lauderdale Open (The Fort, Fla.)

• May 14 - 18: UTR Sports Kansas City Open (Overland Park, Kan.)

• May 21 - 25: APP New York City Open (New York, N.Y.)

• May 28 - June 1: USA Pickleball Golden Ticket in Greensboro (Greensboro, N.C.)

• May 28 - June 2: UTR Sports St. George Open (St. George, Utah)

• June 25 - 29: UTR Sports Bay Area Open (Silicon Valley, Calif.)

• June/July: USA Pickleball Golden Ticket in Colorado (TBA)

• July 1 – 6: APP Newport Beach Open (Newport, Calif.)

Registration is currently open online for the Newport Beach and Robbinsville tournaments with other tournament registrations opening soon.

Learn more about the 2025 USA Pickleball Golden Ticket Tournaments on usapickleball.org/goldenticket.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

