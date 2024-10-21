VIVE Collision Grows to 50 Locations with New Location in Newington, CT

The staff of VIVE Collision's 50th location in Newington, CT

The milestone exemplifies VIVE's growth and the strength of its mission to revive the industry with high-quality, people-first collision repair

NEWINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision, a leader in innovative collision repair, is proud to announce the addition of its 50th location, Bryon’s Auto Body Powered by VIVE. The new location, situated in the heart of Newington, CT, continues VIVE’s expansion across the country and Northeast.

With a mission to disrupt the collision repair industry, VIVE Collision, is known for reimagining the collision repair experience by focusing on their people, advanced technology, industry-leading training, and transparent communication throughout the entire process.

The company’s core values are People, Process and Passion, and at every VIVE Collision location, including the addition of the Newington facility, each vehicle receives meticulous attention from a team of skilled and passionate experts.

"As we welcome our 50th location to the VIVE Family, I’m filled with immense pride and gratitude for our team's unwavering dedication and talent,” said CEO & Co-Founder, Vartan Jerian, Jr. “This milestone exemplifies our growth and the strength of our mission to revive the industry with high-quality, people-first collision repair. I eagerly anticipate the new heights we will reach together, continuing to set the standard for quality and innovation across the Northeast.”

VIVE Collision’s leadership team consists of industry experts with decades of experience in all aspects of collision repair. VIVE’s strategy includes investing heavily in continuous training for staff, and ensuring technicians are equipped with the latest tools, equipment, and technology.

This dedication to quality allows us to provide top-notch repair services that consistently exceed expectations and fosters an environment for our team where they can thrive.

Located at 172 Kelsey St, the facility boasts approximately 14,000 square feet and is VIVE Collision’s fourth location in Connecticut. With a reputation for delivering top-quality repairs and unmatched customer satisfaction, VIVE is excited to welcome new teammates and invest in significant upgrades and improvements to the facility, which will bring the same excellence and commitment to the Newington area.

For more information about VIVE Collision and its services, please visit www.vivecollision.com.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

Visit www.vivecollision.com and follow VIVE Collision on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

