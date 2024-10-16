RI Department of State, United Way of Rhode Island Remind Voters of Availability of 2-1-1 Voter Information Hotline

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore, the RI Department of State Elections Division, and United Way of Rhode Island are today reminding voters that election information is available by dialing 2-1-1.

"As Election Day draws closer, voters are beginning to cast their ballots by mail, voting early, or making a plan for November 5, which might mean they have questions about our elections processes," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "This partnership with United Way of Rhode Island greatly expands our capacity to provide assistance to voters, and I encourage anyone with questions to take advantage of this free service to ensure they are ready to vote over the coming weeks."

Assistance is available 24 hours a day and in multiple languages.

By dialing 2-1-1, callers can connect with a trained United Way 211 call specialist who is able to answer questions voters may have about this year's election, including: • Polling locations and times • How to vote early in-person • Where to return a mail ballot • Election Day voting information

"Voting is one of the most powerful tools we have to shape our communities, and United Way of Rhode Island is proud to partner once again with the Department of State to make sure every voter has the information they need," said Cristina Amedeo, Senior Director, Community Services at United Way of Rhode Island. "By dialing 2-1-1, voters can access essential election details and ensure their voices are heard, contributing to a more engaged and informed Rhode Island."

This is the third election for which the RI Department of State and United Way of Rhode Island have partnered to provide this resource to voters.

Early voting started today, October 16, and continues until 4 p.m. on November 4.

Election Day is November 5.

Voters can find additional information and deadlines online at vote.ri.gov.

