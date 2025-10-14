Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Temporarily Close Route 4 Overnight Near the Frenchtown Road Overpass in East Greenwich

Starting Monday night, October 20, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a section of Route 4 near the Frenchtown Road (Route 402) overpass in East Greenwich. The closures are necessary for the installation of steel beams for the structurally deficient Frenchtown Road Bridge, which RIDOT is replacing.

The closures will take place on Monday-Thursday nights the week of October 20 and October 27 and will be in effect during the evening and overnight hours only, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The schedule and recommended detours are as follows:

October 20-23: Route 4 North closed at Exit 5/South County Trail (Route 2). Traffic will follow Route 2 North, turn right onto Division Street, and use the on-ramp after the Showcase Cinemas for Route 4 North/I-95 North.

October 27-30: Route 4 South closed beginning at I-95. The on-ramp from Division Street eastbound to Route 4 South will also be closed. All traffic coming from I-95 should use Exit 24A and follow Route 2 South to the on-ramp to Route 4 South near Clementine's Ice Cream.

During the nights when Route 4 South is closed, the ramp to Route 4 South from Route 403 West (coming from the Quonset Business Park) will be closed. Detour using Route 4 North to Exit 9B (Division Street) westbound, then follow Route 2 South to the Route 4 South on-ramp.

Frenchtown Road traffic will not be affected. The lane reduction from four lanes to two lanes that RIDOT installed in August remains in effect, as well as the detours for left turns at the Route 4 South and Davisville Road ramps.

RIDOT will post police officers at key intersections along the detour routes to help keep traffic moving.

Additional phases of demolition and bridge reconstruction will take place in 2026. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to fully replace this bridge by summer 2026.

The work on the Frenchtown Road Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also will replace the bridges carrying Route 2 over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the Frenchtown Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.