Travel Advisory: Lane Reduction and Shift Scheduled for Route 37 East Over Amtrak in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, October 15 - Effective Friday night, October 17, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily reduce the number of travel lanes from three to two on a section of Route 37 East over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor in Warwick and shift those lanes to the right. This traffic pattern change will be located between Exit 2B (I-95 North) and Exit 3A (Route 1/Post Road North).

The shift is necessary to create a work zone along the high-speed lanes of Route 37 for demolition and replacement of the bridge over the rail line. Work also will be taking place on Route 37 West at this location, but those lanes are already reduced and shifted to the right from an earlier bridge project.

This work is part of a larger $142.8 million project to make numerous improvements, replacing and rehabilitating six bridges carrying Route 37 over local roads, arterials, and rail lines. It is the third of three Route 37-focused projects, representing more than $300 million of improvements to address all bridges and safety concerns along the entire highway. Route 37 is a critical east-west freeway in central Rhode Island, linking the cities of Cranston and Warwick, major retail, office and residential areas, Interstate highways and Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. With a daily traffic count of 42,000 vehicles, Route 37 is one of the state's busiest corridors.

The Route 37 project is made possible by RhodeWorks.