José 'Junior' Carabaño of Rimas Entertainment Accepts 10-Year Impact Award at Billboard Latin Music Power Players 2024

José “Junior” Carabaño

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- José “Junior” Carabaño, a pivotal force at Rimas Entertainment, was celebrated Monday night at Billboard’s Latin Music Power Players 2024 event, where he accepted the prestigious 10-Year Impact Award. The intimate gathering recognized influential figures who have shaped the Latin music industry, marking a significant milestone for Carabaño and Rimas Entertainment as they celebrate a decade of impact and innovation.In his acceptance speech, José Carabaño reflected on Rimas’ journey: “Honestly, we envision everything we’ve done. Really, ten years have passed, and it feels like three seconds. And, well, we do this with a lot of passion. These are the kinds of things that, every now and then, it’s good to know we’re on the right path.”On Tuesday, Carabaño joined colleagues Noah Assad and Raymond Acosta on a panel at Billboard Latin Music Week, moderated by Billboard’s Leila Cobo. During the discussion, Carabaño shared insights into Rimas’ early days, noting their focus on monetizing YouTube music videos: “We started to monetize digitally, with YouTube videos, we would monitor and call each other all day. One day we made $100, and another day $1,500—that’s when we said we can make a living from this.”Highlighting the passion that has driven Rimas’ growth, Carabaño added, “More than sitting down and planning what we wanted to do, we were the right people at the right time. We saw an opportunity where we also got to share our passion with the industry.”The recognition and panel underscore Rimas Entertainment’s influential role in Latin music, representing top artists like Bad Bunny and Karol G and celebrating ten years of innovation and success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.