Mexican YouTube sensation Carlos Zaur releases "JAPON"
"Japon" is the first single from Carlos Zaur debut albumLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After being discovered by the Latin Superstar Sofia Reyes, Carlos Zaur begins his new musical journey with “JAPÓN”. The single is a beautiful love song that represents the take-off as a professional artist of this Mexican YouTube superstar. The great adventure that has been the creation of his first album perfectly represents his inner process of accepting the ups and downs of life´s continuous flow.
Hand in hand with his compatriot and friend Sofía Reyes, Zaur culminates with “JAPÓN, and the rest of his album, ”his transformation from an artist who sang others' songs on YouTube to a professional singer who falls in love and impresses his followers and fans. With more than 50 million views on YouTube. Carlos has also conquered the toughest audience: his colleagues.
“Carlos is one of the best vocalists I have ever heard”, said Sofía Reyes, who took him under her wing, "The way I see my job as an artist is to open doors for new talent that impresses me,” said the Mexican superstar.
As a first step, Reyes put him in touch with her team at MITH MEDIA led by Charlie Guerrero and Paloma Hecht, known to be two of the most relevant executives in the Latin entertainment industry.
For Sofía Reyes, Carlos Zaur is the first of what she hopes will be a significant number of extraordinary artists that she will support. “There is a lot of talent that just need someone to show them the way to be successful. I want to do this for my musical community and for the public, who deserve to know them,” she explained.
Zaur describes “JAPÓN” as “an intense love letter turned into a song about how you would do anything for your loved ones' happiness. As the lyrics say ´lower the moon, get lost in Japón´".
The theme was created by the powerful composers Nicole Zignago, Borja, Marco Mares, Carlos Zaur himself and Scott Effman, the latter also taking charge of the production together with Thom Bridges who was also in charge of the mix.
The team has worked on the rest of the album, as well as the well-known songwriters Diane Warren, who has 13 Oscar nominations and 15 Grammy nominations, Karen Sotomayor, and Sofía Reyes herself.
The music video, filmed in Los Angeles under the direction of filmmaker Mamo Vernet, is the first part of an experience divided into three parts; each one is represented by a song by Zaur-,
For Carlos Zaur, his first album is the result of a year of hard work in which he also learned to “flow” and, stop trying to control things and just allow life to happen. "I have stopped forcing friendships, relationships, situations, and jobs. I have absolute confidence that God will take me to where I have to be". He hopes the public share that “sensation of peace” that came from accepting that “some things are just meant to be.”
Zaur's first album will be released this year under the label MITH MEDIAl, in association with Sofía Reyes, and will be distributed by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music specializing in media distribution, sales, and marketing.
Carlos Zaur - JAPÓN (Official Video)