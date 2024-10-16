Submit Release
ThermoAnalytics® Announces the Public Release of RapidFlow™: A Revolutionary Fluid Flow Extension for TAITherm® & MuSES®

RapidFlow™ streamlines complex airflow and thermal simulations, offering fast, precise insights for enhanced system performance.

RapidFlow™ simplifies airflow simulations, enabling fast, accurate thermal and aerodynamic analysis for complex systems with minimal user effort.

CALUMET, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThermoAnalytics®, Inc., a leader in thermal and infrared simulation software, is proud to announce the release of RapidFlow™, a 3D fluid flow solver designed to integrate seamlessly within our industry-leading simulation platforms, TAITherm® and MuSES®. This powerful new extension allows users to simulate fluid dynamics quickly and accurately, addressing various thermal and environmental challenges.

RapidFlow™ is tailored for applications where airflow is a key factor of thermal analysis. It allows engineers to easily model complex thermal and aerodynamic systems for transient or steady scenarios. Fluid domain pre-processing is automated based on existing thermal mesh, requiring minimal user effort. Whether optimizing cabin airflow, enhancing HVAC efficiency, or analyzing wind flow, RapidFlow™ provides fast, reliable insights.

Key Features of RapidFlow™ Include:
• Seamless Integration with TAITherm® and MuSES®, offering a unified approach to fluid flow and thermal analysis.
• Quick simulations are designed to offer fast, actionable results for fluid flow considerations, streamlining the design process.
• Broad Applications across industries, including cabin comfort analysis, HVAC performance, wind simulations, thermal management, and more.

RapidFlow™ is available for purchase as a separate license for users of TAITherm® and MuSES®. To learn more about how RapidFlow™ can enhance your simulation process or to inquire about pricing and availability, please get in touch with our sales team:

Phone: +1 (906) 482-9560
Email: sales@thermoanalytics.com

About ThermoAnalytics®: ThermoAnalytics®, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced thermal, fluid flow, and infrared simulation software. Industries worldwide use our innovative solutions to improve product performance, enhance safety, and increase energy efficiency. ThermoAnalytics® is headquartered in Calumet, Michigan, with additional offices in Novi, Michigan; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan.

