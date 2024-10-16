ThermoAnalytics® Announces the Public Release of RapidFlow™: A Revolutionary Fluid Flow Extension for TAITherm® & MuSES®

RapidFlow™ streamlines complex airflow and thermal simulations, offering fast, precise insights for enhanced system performance.

CALUMET, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThermoAnalytics, Inc., a leader in thermal and infrared simulation software, is proud to announce the release of RapidFlow™ , a 3D fluid flow solver designed to integrate seamlessly within our industry-leading simulation platforms, TAITherm® and MuSES® . This powerful new extension allows users to simulate fluid dynamics quickly and accurately, addressing various thermal and environmental challenges.RapidFlow™ is tailored for applications where airflow is a key factor of thermal analysis. It allows engineers to easily model complex thermal and aerodynamic systems for transient or steady scenarios. Fluid domain pre-processing is automated based on existing thermal mesh, requiring minimal user effort. Whether optimizing cabin airflow, enhancing HVAC efficiency, or analyzing wind flow, RapidFlow™ provides fast, reliable insights.Key Features of RapidFlow™ Include:• Seamless Integration with TAIThermand MuSES, offering a unified approach to fluid flow and thermal analysis.• Quick simulations are designed to offer fast, actionable results for fluid flow considerations, streamlining the design process.• Broad Applications across industries, including cabin comfort analysis, HVAC performance, wind simulations, thermal management, and more.RapidFlow™ is available for purchase as a separate license for users of TAIThermand MuSES. To learn more about how RapidFlow™ can enhance your simulation process or to inquire about pricing and availability, please get in touch with our sales team:Phone: +1 (906) 482-9560Email: sales@thermoanalytics.comAbout ThermoAnalytics: ThermoAnalytics, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced thermal, fluid flow, and infrared simulation software. Industries worldwide use our innovative solutions to improve product performance, enhance safety, and increase energy efficiency. ThermoAnalyticsis headquartered in Calumet, Michigan, with additional offices in Novi, Michigan; Munich, Germany; and Tokyo, Japan.

