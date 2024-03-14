Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,223 in the last 365 days.

ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™.

MuSES™ EO/IR Signature simulation software computes at-sensor radiance in every waveband from visible gray through infrared and out to millimeter wavelengths.

CALUMET, MICHIGAN, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ThermoAnalytics®, a global leader in thermal simulation software, has been awarded a significant contract by the U.S. Army. The $7.16 million contract is aimed at modernizing MuSES™, a software developed by ThermoAnalytics®, to meet the evolving needs of the future battlefield.

ThermoAnalytics® is widely recognized for its flagship product, TAITherm™, the leading 3D thermal simulation software for predicting temperatures using transient or steady-state analysis. Additionally, MuSES™ is their renowned Thermal and EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Signature simulation software, known for calculating physical temperature and supporting target background contrast analysis and scene simulation.

The U.S. Army's modernization efforts for Next-Generation vehicles necessitate advanced tools to design full vehicle systems with accurate thermal dependence of transient phenomena. ThermoAnalytics was funded to help fill modeling and simulation gaps associated with the thermal design and performance assessment of electrified vehicles, which are an important aspect of the Army's modernization efforts.

Peter Rynes, Vice President of Government Solutions at ThermoAnalytics®, commented, "This effort will enable simulation of engineering concepts as the US Army explores the tactical advantages of Electric and Hybrid drives.”

The contract period spans 24 months, with the completion scheduled for January 2026.

ThermoAnalytics® looks forward to contributing to advancing military technology through the enhancement of MuSES™, ensuring it remains at the forefront of thermal and EO/IR Signature simulation capabilities.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. OPSEC#8373.

###

ABOUT THERMOANALYTICS®
ThermoAnalytics® (TAI) is a global developer of thermal, fluid-flow, and infrared modeling software based out of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Over 25 years of experience have contributed to the evolution of their software, serving industries such as automotive, aerospace, architecture, defense, satellite systems, textiles, and manufacturing. Applications include underhood modeling, exhaust, and underbody simulation, HVAC, cabin, drive cycle analysis, battery packs for HEV/EV (hybrid electric vehicles and electric vehicles), electronics, and other thermally sensitive components. For more information, please visit www.thermoanalytics.com.

Images and additional information can be downloaded from thermoanalytics.com

Fred Cizauskas
ThermoAnalytics, Inc.
+1 248-380-4348 ext. 118
fwc@thermoanalytics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

What is MuSES™?

You just read:

ThermoAnalytics® Awarded $7.16 Million Contract from U.S. Army to Modernize MuSES™.

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more