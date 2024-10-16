The Good Feet Store Opens in Novi to Help Local Residents and Workforce Live the Life They Love

The Leading Retailer of Premium, Personally-Fitted Arch Supports Expands with the Second Store in the Detroit Area

My wife, Joella, suffered with horrible plantar fasciitis before finding relief at The Good Feet Store. We saw firsthand how life-changing the products can be for people experiencing pain.” — Mike McNeill, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store in Novi

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Feet Store, recognized nationally as the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally-fitted arch supports, announced today the upcoming opening of a location in Novi. Scheduled for November 15, the new store will be the brand’s seventh location in Michigan.

“My wife, Joella, suffered with horrible plantar fasciitis before finding relief at The Good Feet Store with the 3-Step Arch Support System. We saw firsthand how life-changing the products can be for people experiencing pain and knew The Good Feet Store truly helps people live the life they love,” said Mike McNeill, franchise owner of The Good Feet Store in Novi. “Since becoming owners in 2018 we’ve opened seven stores in the Great Lakes area, with the new location in Novi being our eighth storefront. We couldn’t be more excited to bring new job opportunities and another conveniently located Good Feet Store to our community.”

Situated at 26168 Ingersol Drive in the Novi Towncenter shopping center, the new store joins nearly 300 locations open now nationwide and is part of a strategic growth initiative that stands to add more than 40 locations in 2024. The Good Feet Store opened approximately 40 locations in 2023 as well. As with all the brand’s stores, the Novi location will offer customers a no-obligation, free, personalized in-store fitting with a trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialist.

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has been an innovator in foot health and wellness — and it starts with Good Feet Arch Supports. Consisting of three types of arch supports, the Good Feet Arch Supports System works in concert to provide better pain relief, performance, balance and comfort. By focusing on all four arches in the foot, the supports are designed to keep the foot in the ideal position for the body, which helps to eliminate the pain felt in the feet, knees, hips and back.

“Everything is connected,” said Dr. Pamela Mehta, MD, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of The Good Feet Store. “Oftentimes people with low back pain, knee pain, or hip pain don’t even recognize that it’s actually coming from the poor support they have in their feet. The Good Feet 3-Step Arch Support System is clinically proven to provide significant pain relief in only 4 weeks*, as found in an academic study conducted with Dr. Adam Landsman from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.”

The Good Feet Store in Novi will be well-suited to serve customers of all ages and interests. Beyond common lower body and back pains, the arch support system fosters wellness for professionals commonly on their feet, active adults and student-athletes.

“When we’re looking at expansion opportunities, we start by making sure the new location serves a specific purpose. A new location can provide an upgraded store experience, a more convenient space for our customers to reach, or simply reach a new market,” said Richard Moore, CEO of Good Feet Worldwide. “Working with Mike on expanding our presence in Michigan is a great opportunity primarily for the customers we serve, but also for our brand as a whole.”

To learn more about The Good Feet Store, visit the company’s website at https://www.goodfeet.com/

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 300 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit goodfeet.com.

###

* “A test of efficacy and foot position alteration in patients wearing Good Feet arch supports for the treatment of pain”; Massachusetts General Hospital Institutional Review Board #2022P000291. In an uncontrolled clinical study, at Day 30, most patients with plantar fasciitis reported a 50% decrease in pain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.