Clockchain Awarded Patent for World’s First Blockchain Clock

Clockchain Clock D4D Clockchain Logo

D4D has been granted a US patent for its blockchain based timekeeping and timestamping system, known as the Clockchain.

We expect that Clockchain will be the obvious choice for application developers and will ultimately become a vital component of Web 3.0 infrastructure.” — Ken Yamada, CEO, D4D Sarl

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, August 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- D4D Sarl, the time focused blockchain technology company, has been granted Patent No. 12,022,015, “Method for Distributed and Secure Timekeeping,” for its groundbreaking blockchain clock, known as the Clockchain. The patent, granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), marks a significant advance in the development of global timekeeping and timestamping systems.Clockchain is a highly accurate and secure system that establishes a new standard for global timekeeping by providing users with a permanent, and globally consistent time source. Utilizing blockchain technology, the Clockchain creates a single, immutable data point for global time. Now, for the first time, users can access a reliable time source that is not subject to manipulation or tampering. This is a significant development, as it eliminates the need for multiple, often inconsistent time sources, and ensures the accuracy and security of time-critical transactions.Until now, there was no verifiable, universally agreed upon time standard. Individual computer systems are governed by different local reference times and different rules. Internal clocks of electronic devices often drift over time, leading to inaccuracies. Commonly used timestamp and timekeeping technologies like ISO 8601, RFC 3339, NTP, UTC, TAI and GPS are imprecise, insecure, unverifiable, and alterable.By leveraging blockchain technology and combining it with a Layer 2 logging and timestamping mechanism, Clockchain provides a way for users to securely timestamp their digital assets, transactions, and data. Clockchain has the potential to streamline processes and increase efficiency in a wide range of industries, from finance and banking to healthcare and transportation. It is expected to become an integral component of Web 3.0 infrastructure and will be used in future applications development.“The Clockchain patent is a major milestone for both the company and the blockchain industry as a whole,” says D4D CEO Ken Yamada, “We expect that Clockchain will be the obvious choice for application developers and will ultimately become a vital component of Web 3.0 infrastructure. We look forward to seeing its potential unfold.” The Clockchain network combines the ubiquity and ease of use of current protocols with the security, transparency, and reliability of blockchain systems.D4D has support from the Department of Economic Affairs of the Canton of Neuchatel. It has also been approved by FINMA, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, to raise capital through a blockchain token sale. For more information about the Clockchain network, press or investor inquiries, or to get on our mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.clockchain.network About ClockchainClockchain is a blockchain-based system that leverages the immutable nature of blockchain ledgers to timestamp and authenticate user data, providing robust protection against falsification and forgery from advanced technology. The Clockchain test network is up and running smoothly, with a global launch and simultaneous token generation event happening soon.About D4D SarlD4D Sarl is a time focused blockchain technology company registered in Neuchatel, Switzerland. Its mission is to create new standards for accuracy and security in timekeeping and timestamping, integrating these into forthcoming Web 3.0 applications.

How to Use the Clockchain Logging and Timestamp System