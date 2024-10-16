Chicago Bariatric Surgeons on Preventing Weight Regain After Gastric Sleeve

While some patients may gain some of the weight back after gastric sleeve surgery, the bariatric surgeons at SSCS provide tips for long-term success.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help educate those undergoing weight loss surgery, the surgeons at Chicago bariatric surgery practice Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center provide insight into the common concern of weight regain after one of the most popular procedures — gastric sleeve surgery . Also known as sleeve gastrectomy, the surgeons note that while this is highly effective for significant weight loss, some patients may experience weight regain in the future. As a result, they highlight the importance of adopting sustainable lifestyle changes and maintaining regular follow-up care.The doctors at SSCS emphasize that while gastric sleeve surgery provides a powerful tool for weight loss, long-term success depends on a commitment to healthy habits and ongoing support from healthcare professionals. To help patients maintain their weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery, the bariatric surgery team offers the following tips:• Follow a Nutrient-Rich Diet: Prioritize whole foods such as lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. Avoid high-calorie, low-nutrient foods that can contribute to weight gain.• Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and help control hunger.• Exercise Regularly: Engage in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. Incorporate both cardiovascular and strength training exercises.• Monitor Portion Sizes: Even with a smaller stomach, it is essential to pay attention to portion sizes to avoid overeating.• Attend Follow-Up Appointments: Regular check-ins with one’s bariatric surgeon and healthcare team are vital to monitor progress and address any concerns.• Seek Support: Join support groups or seek counseling to stay motivated and address emotional eating or other psychological factors that can impact weight maintenance.• Stay Educated: Continue learning about nutrition, exercise, and healthy living to make informed choices that support one’s weight loss goals.The surgeons at SSCS are dedicated to providing comprehensive care and support to patients throughout their weight loss journey. To help lower the risk of regaining weight after gastric sleeve surgery or any other bariatric procedure , such as gastric bypass or duodenal switch, they encourage patients to seek a highly qualified bariatric surgeon who can provide personalized treatment plans, ongoing nutritional guidance, and regular follow-up appointments. They note this comprehensive approach ensures patients receive the support they need to maintain their weight loss and promote long-term health and wellness.About Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane CenterSuburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center is a bariatric surgery practice based in the greater Chicago area. The team of weight loss surgeons is composed of Dr. James M. Kane, Jr., Dr. Peter C. Rantis, Jr., Dr. Paul J. Guske, and Dr. Jonathan W. Wallace — all of whom are certified by the American Board of Surgery and uphold Fellowship status with the American College of Surgeons. SSCS has been recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as a Designated Center for Bariatric Surgery as well as by the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery as a Bariatric Surgery Center of Excellence. The surgeons at SSCS are available for an interview upon request.For more information about Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane Center, please visit suburbansurgicalcare.com or facebook.com/pages/Suburban-Surgical-Care-Specialists/112793022140308To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.suburbansurgicalcare.com/chicago-bariatric-surgeons-on-preventing-weight-regain-after-gastric-sleeve/ ###Suburban Surgical Care Specialists/Kane CenterPrairie Pointe Medical:4885 Hoffman Blvd.#400Hoffman Estates, IL 60192Eberle Building:800 Biesterfield Road#555Elk Grove Village, IL 60007(847) 255-9697Rosemont Media

