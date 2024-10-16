Kalmbach Feeds Launches 'Bags of Hope' Campaign to Support Hurricane Relief Efforts

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kalmbach Feeds, a leading provider of quality animal nutrition, is proud to announce the "Bags of Hope" campaign, supporting hurricane relief efforts in partnership with Samaritan’s Purse. In response to the devastation caused by recent hurricanes, Kalmbach Feeds has committed to donating $100,000 to aid relief efforts and help families rebuild.From now through November 30, Kalmbach Feeds will donate a portion of proceeds from every bag of feed purchased to help provide emergency assistance, rebuild homes, and offer hope to families affected by the storms. Customers across the country can participate by simply purchasing the feed they need for their animals, knowing that each bag helps make a difference in the lives of those in need."Our hearts go out to the families affected by these hurricanes," said Paul Kalmbach, President of Kalmbach Feeds. "We know that our customers share our passion for community, and together, we can reach our goal of donating $100,000 to provide healing and help. Samaritan’s Purse is doing incredible work on the ground, and we’re honored to support their efforts."Through the "Bags of Hope" campaign, Kalmbach Feeds encourages customers, retailers, and the larger community to come together to make a tangible impact. Purchasing any Kalmbach Feeds product supports hurricane relief efforts and helps rebuild lives. The company hopes to build awareness and provide an accessible way for anyone to be a part of helping fellow Americans in their time of need.For more information on the "Bags of Hope" campaign and how you can get involved, visit www.kalmbachfeeds.com/pages/bags-of-hope About Kalmbach FeedsKalmbach Feedsis a family-owned company based out of Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the purpose to "feed your animals as if they were our own." Kalmbach Feeds, Inc. has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963, when the company was founded by Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Currently, the 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company with Milton and Ruth’s son Paul Kalmbach, Sr. serving as CEO, and grandson Paul Kalmbach, Jr. serving as President. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feedslivestock and poultry products, Tribute Equine Nutritionpremium horse feed products, and Formula of Championsproducts for elite show livestock. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, and online where retail outlets are not available. KalmbachFeeds.com About Samaritan’s PurseBased in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purseresponds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purseworks in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org

