Buckeye Corrugated Inc. Recognized for Packaging Excellence at 2024 Box Manufacturing Olympics

BCI Wins 1st & 2nd Place in 2024 Box Manufacturing Olympics

BCI achieved a remarkable double victory at the 2024 Box Manufacturing Olympics, held at SuperCorrExpo in Orlando, Florida.

We’re honored to receive these awards, recognizing our team’s dedication and creativity. These wins reflect the passion, talent, and commitment to exceeding customer expectations in every project.” — Jack Nebesky, BCI Senior Vice President, Sales

FAIRLAWN, OHIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckeye Corrugated Inc. (BCI) proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the 2024 Box Manufacturing Olympics, held during SuperCorrExpo in Orlando, Florida. Hosted by AICC, the Independent Packaging Association, and TAPPI, the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry, this prestigious competition — known as the Box Manufacturing Olympics — celebrates innovation, creativity, and technical excellence across the packaging industry.

The competition, judged by a distinguished panel of 15 industry experts with a combined 537 years of experience, evaluated entries across multiple criteria, including design quality, production capabilities, graphic excellence, marketing effectiveness, and technical difficulty.

BCI achieved a double victory, showcasing the creativity and expertise of its teams:

Award Wins: Best Corrugated Self-Promotion Category

• 1st Place: The Buckeye Corrugated Camper – BCI Wooster

• 2nd Place: Buckeye Invitational Golf Promo – BCI Lancaster

“We are honored to receive these awards, which highlight the dedication and creativity of our teams,” said Jack Nebesky, BCI Senior Vice President, Sales. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations with every design, and these wins reflect the passion and talent we bring to each project.”

SuperCorrExpo 2024: A Showcase of Innovation

SuperCorrExpo is recognized as one of the most influential events in the corrugated packaging industry, offering companies the opportunity to display their innovations and connect with key industry leaders. As part of AICC’s ongoing commitment to excellence in independent packaging, this event brings together participants from around the globe, fostering professional growth and technological advancements.

BCI’s winning designs exemplify the company’s ability to blend creativity with functionality, delivering packaging solutions that not only engage customers but also promote brands effectively.

Explore Our Award-Winning Designs

Click here to see BCI's 2024 AICC Award-winning entries.

About BCI

With locations across nine states spanning the South, Midwest, and Northeast, Buckeye Corrugated Inc. is a leader in the packaging industry, providing sustainable, innovative solutions tailored to customers’ unique needs. BCI leverages its nationwide network and specialized equipment to deliver exceptional results for clients across various industries.

Looking for creative packaging solutions?

Contact us today to discover how BCI can elevate your brand with innovative designs that inspire engagement and drive results.

