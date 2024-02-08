Buckeye Corrugated Inc. Announces Promotion of Dale Sommer to President, Chief Executive Officer

Dale Sommer, President & CEO, BCI

Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI) is delighted to announce the promotion of Dale Sommer to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer.

We have a standard of excellence that we all commit to.” — Dale Sommer

FAIRLAWN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI) is delighted to announce the promotion of Dale Sommer to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Dale has served as President of BCI for the past year, and his new appointment reflects his proven leadership and dedication to the company.

Dale brings a wealth of experience, having previously enjoyed a successful career at International Paper, where he led various IP Operating Regions, including the company's largest Regional Business on the West Coast. Since joining BCI in 2019 as Regional Vice President, Dale has demonstrated his ability to guide teams through challenging times, particularly during the pandemic and the subsequent boom in the corrugated industry.

Under Dale's leadership as President, BCI reorganized its operating business into four regions, focusing on enhancing customer engagement, associate training, performance, and accountability. This restructuring, along with the alignment of corporate staff in key areas such as Sales, Manufacturing, Personnel Development, Supply Chain, and Finance, has positioned BCI for continued growth and success.

Dale's exceptional operational skills and aptitude for teaching have earned him the admiration and respect of his colleagues, subordinates, customers, and the board of directors. His promotion to the position of CEO recognizes his ability to lead BCI into a new era of growth and prosperity. The BCI Board of Directors congratulates Dale Sommer on his well-deserved new leadership role.

About Buckeye Corrugated, Inc.

Buckeye Corrugated, Inc. (BCI) is a leading provider of corrugated packaging solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to customers across various industries. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, BCI continues to be a trusted partner in the packaging industry.