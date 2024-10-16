Brent Snyder Releases New Fantasy Novel: "Wrath of the Apprentice" Promoted by Atticus Publishing

Epic Sequel Promises High-Stakes Adventure and Unforgettable Heroism

CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned fantasy author Brent Snyder is thrilled to announce his latest novel, Wrath of the Apprentice , promoted by Atticus Publishing. This highly anticipated sequel to Snyder's bestselling The Wyvern’s Apprentice promises readers an exhilarating adventure filled with magic, daring, and heroism.In Wrath of the Apprentice, Tyr'Ynyn and her steadfast friends embark on a high-stakes mission to confront the sinister sorcerer Kaistam Laq, whose malevolent schemes and ruthless assassins have cast a dark shadow over their land. With the sorcerer’s chaos escalating, it falls to Tyr and her companions—equipped with their healing prowess and unyielding resolve—to end his tyranny. Alongside them is Varanus the wyvern, whose loyalty and support provide crucial strength during their most trying moments. As they face significant losses and overwhelming challenges, readers will be on the edge of their seats wondering if their combined efforts will be enough to triumph over darkness.Brent Snyder, a Central Texas native, is a distinguished author with a rich body of work. He has previously published three well-received books, including The Wyvern’s Apprentice, Asuka’s Stone, and The Mermaid Stone. Inspired by his fascination with crystal skulls, Snyder's storytelling weaves mystical elements into engaging narratives. Outside of writing, Snyder enjoys movies, video games, and cigars, and lives with his wife, Lisa, their son, Jacob, and their spirited French bulldog, Steve.Wrath of the Apprentice is more than a fantasy epic; it conveys a powerful message about perseverance and the triumph of good over evil. The story highlights the sacrifices heroes make and the strength required to overcome formidable odds, resonating with readers of all ages.About Brent SnyderBrent Snyder is a celebrated fantasy author from Central Texas. Known for his imaginative storytelling and rich, mystical worlds, Snyder's books include The Wyvern’s Apprentice, Asuka’s Stone, and The Mermaid Stone. His work reflects a deep passion for fantasy and adventure, captivating readers with each new release.

