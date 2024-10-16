Marine Corps Veteran and International Guitarist Rene Benton Announces New Live Album

Rene Benton

Rene Benton, will release his third album on November 30, 2024. The album will be available in digital, immersive audio, video, and physical formats.

Omaha is a city that’s often overlooked. I wanted to bring everything full circle through music—to explore the changes, the history, and the stories of the people that make it what it is today!” — Rene Benton

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Corps veteran and internationally acclaimed guitarist Rene Benton is gearing up for release of his third album , “2 Live in O-Ma-Haw; Lyvv in Omaha,” on November 30, 2024. The album is a unique blend of music and storytelling, offering listeners a journey through Omaha’s evolving cultural landscape.

With an extensive touring schedule spanning 42 states and over 70 countries to date, He has been an in-demand guitarist, both for his solo career and as a touring musician with other notable artists. Now, He returns to where it all began; Omaha, alongside longtime friends Troy Johnson (bass), Todd Roberson (drums), and Algerian keyboardist Nidhal Keddah coming together to bring a unique aural experience for the listener.

Production credits for the album include Tim Zick (Mannheim Steamroller, Dee Dee Bridgewater), Aaron Sprinkle (Demon Hunter, Kutless), Nino Laurenne (Sonata Arctica, Spinefarm Records ), and Justin Passamonte. With mastering by Matthew Gray (Hillsong) and, Atmos Mastering by Starsound Studios.

“2 Live in O-Ma-Haw; Lyvv in Omaha” takes a slightly different approach, serving as a “Documusical Xperience” that combines music, storytelling, and local history. The album aims to capture the city’s ever evolving identity; told through the perspectives of its people and set against the backdrop of Mr. Benton’s music.

About Rene Benton: Rene Benton is known as a versatile guitarist whose skill and diversity have taken him around the globe 29 times. He has played with legendary acts, from rock icon Chubby Checker’s band members to Grammy-winning artists. Drawing from influences ranging from progressive rock to funk to country, Benton’s sound blends technical mastery with deep emotional resonance. His work has been featured in leading music and guitar publications, including Top Guitar (Poland), Dark City (Russia), Guitar Club (Italy), and Total Guitar (UK) and others. For more information, visit https://renebenton.net/

