Marine Corps Veteran and International Guitarist Rene Benton Announces New Live Album

Rene Benton

Rene Benton, will release his third album on November 30, 2024. The album will be available in digital, immersive audio, video, and physical formats.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marine Corps veteran and internationally acclaimed guitarist Rene Benton is gearing up for release of his third album , “2 Live in O-Ma-Haw; Lyvv in Omaha,” on November 30, 2024. The album is a unique blend of music and storytelling, offering listeners a journey through Omaha’s evolving cultural landscape.

With an extensive touring schedule spanning 42 states and over 70 countries to date, He has been an in-demand guitarist, both for his solo career and as a touring musician with other notable artists. Now, He returns to where it all began; Omaha, alongside longtime friends Troy Johnson (bass), Todd Roberson (drums), and Algerian keyboardist Nidhal Keddah coming together to bring a unique aural experience for the listener.

Production credits for the album include Tim Zick (Mannheim Steamroller, Dee Dee Bridgewater), Aaron Sprinkle (Demon Hunter, Kutless), Nino Laurenne (Sonata Arctica, Spinefarm Records ), and Justin Passamonte. With mastering by Matthew Gray (Hillsong) and, Atmos Mastering by Starsound Studios.

“2 Live in O-Ma-Haw; Lyvv in Omaha” takes a slightly different approach, serving as a “Documusical Xperience” that combines music, storytelling, and local history. The album aims to capture the city’s ever evolving identity; told through the perspectives of its people and set against the backdrop of Mr. Benton’s music.

“Omaha is a city that’s often overlooked,” He says. “I wanted to bring everything full circle through music—to explore the changes, the history, and the stories of the people that make it what it is today!”

About Rene Benton: Rene Benton is known as a versatile guitarist whose skill and diversity have taken him around the globe 29 times. He has played with legendary acts, from rock icon Chubby Checker’s band members to Grammy-winning artists. Drawing from influences ranging from progressive rock to funk to country, Benton’s sound blends technical mastery with deep emotional resonance. His work has been featured in leading music and guitar publications, including Top Guitar (Poland), Dark City (Russia), Guitar Club (Italy), and Total Guitar (UK) and others. For more information, visit https://renebenton.net/

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

