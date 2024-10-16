Weekend Closure of Jefferson Pike in Smyrna Scheduled

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of the intersection of Jefferson Pike and Sam Ridley Parkway/Nissan Drive in Rutherford County.

Crews with Civil Constructors will close the intersection of Jefferson Pike and Sam Ridley Parkway/Nissan Drive (SR 266 / SR 101) beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18 until 6 a.m. on Monday, October 21. Detour signage routing travelers to Weakley Lane or Gils Drive will be in place (see below). The closure is needed to lower the existing grade of Sam Ridley Parkway to match the new grade of Jefferson Pike.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

