Upcoming Traffic Shift on SR 32 in Cocke County

Motorists traveling on State Route 32 (U.S. 25E) in Cocke County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

Beginning tonight at approximately 8 p.m., State Route 32 (U.S. 25E) in Cocke County will be opened to two lanes of traffic. Temporary lane closures will remain intermittent over the next few days. Signage will alert motorists of the new traffic pattern and any additional changes as slide repair work is completed.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

You can learn more about this slide repair project here: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-32-slide-repair.html

