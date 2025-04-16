Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,895 in the last 365 days.

Upcoming Traffic Shift on SR 32 in Cocke County

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 12:20pm

Motorists traveling on State Route 32 (U.S. 25E) in Cocke County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic.

 Beginning tonight at approximately 8 p.m., State Route 32 (U.S. 25E) in Cocke County will be opened to two lanes of traffic. Temporary lane closures will remain intermittent over the next few days. Signage will alert motorists of the new traffic pattern and any additional changes as slide repair work is completed.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions.  Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

 You can learn more about this slide repair project here: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/state-route-32-slide-repair.html

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Upcoming Traffic Shift on SR 32 in Cocke County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more