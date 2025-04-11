TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Apr. 10 - Apr. 16, 2025

Click here to subscribe to the Region 3 Lane Closure Report

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Easter holiday weekend travel period. Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity from 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 21.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing.

• 4/13 – 4/16, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 near the I-440 to Haywood Lane for resurfacing work (MM 53 - 57).

Street light repair.

• 4/11, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single lane closure on I-24 westbound for street light repair (MM 49 – 50).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Nightly 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

Street light repair.

• 4/11, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures along I-40 eastbound and outside lane closures along I-40 westbound for street light repairs (MM 210 – 212).

Nashville International Airport.

• 4/15, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a ramp closure on I-40 eastbound at Exit 216A for maintenance work at the airport. Detour signs will be in place. (MM 215.2 – 216.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40 AND I-440

Digital sign replacement.

• 4/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

• 4/16, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full closure on I-440 westbound at the ramp to I-40 eastbound for the digital messaging sign replacement. Detours will be in place.

HICKMAN AND HUMPHREYS COUNTIES I-40

Fiber installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be temporary right lane closures in both directions on I-40 for fiber installation for the Intelligent Transportation System (MM 148 – 150).

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

SMITH COUNTY I-40

Pavement evaluation.

• 4/13 – 4/15, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an outside lane closure on I-40 for coring and pavement evaluation (MM 8.6 – 13.04).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime inside shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation on I-65 northbound (MM 79.8).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for paving and construction work (MM 95 – 99).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary, intermittent ramp closures at Rivergate Parkway, Long Hollow Pike, and US 31W (SR 41) for pavement work.

• 4/11 6 p.m. – 4/14 4 a.m., Continuous, East Cedar street under I-65 will be closed for bridge construction work.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a right shoulder and lane closure on I-65 southbound for CCTV repair (MM 102 – 104).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

Milling and paving.

• 4/13 – 4/16, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the Maury County line to Soth of the SR 248 for milling and paving (MM 52.8 – 60.2).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Resurfacing.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-840 for paving operations from Jefferson Pike to the Wilson County line (MM 61 – 66).

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Pavement evaluations.

• 4/14 and 4/15, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be outside lane closures on I-840 for coring and pavement evaluations (MM 0 – 4.8).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Bus stop shelter.

• 4/10 and 4/11, Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 for the installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 18.61 – 18.93).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (Old Hickory Boulevard) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) for asphalt patching (MM 1.61 – 1.97)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 106 (Hillsboro Pike) for asphalt patching (MM 4.9 – 5.03).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

Barrier wall repair.

• 4/10 and 4 /11, Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The northbound right lane of SR 112 will be closed for barrier wall repair (MM 3.14 – 4.18).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 0.13 – 1.61).

Paving.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating ramp closures along SR 155 (Briley Parkway) for milling and paving. Detour will be in place. (MM 5.0).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The right lane on SR 24 will be closed for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 7.71 – 8.02).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

Storm drain improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 255 for storm water drain installation and improvements (MM 5.57 – 6.31).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.94).

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 southbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 2.68 – 3.06).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.45).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Bridge approach repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge approach repair at the Stones River (MM 10.8).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

Various construction activities.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

Various construction activities.

• 4/11 8 p.m. – 4/13 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a full closure of the SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) to the I-840 eastbound ramp for the grading, drainage, concrete pouring, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, and signals (MM 5 – 9). There will be detour signs routing traffic to the Exit 57 turn around.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities (MM 5 – 9).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 269

Culvert replacement.

• 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 269 will be closed for drain replacement (MM 10.62). A detour will be in place.

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 269 for asphalt patching (MM 0 – 19.3).

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Shoulder maintenance.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on SR 6 for shoulder cleaning and reshaping (MM 0 – 17).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

• Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a full road closure on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 3.0). Detours will be in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 246 (Carters Creek Pike) for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 9.67).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Pavement repair.

• Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 96 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 26.9).

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation as part of the construction of concrete box bridges and paving from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26. There will be flagging operations (MM 8.5 – 10).



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the whee

