Spring Into Action by Planting Native Wildflower Seeds in the Fall

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN — One of the many things Texas is known for is the abundance of beautiful wildflowers that line hills and highways every spring. What many wildflower admirers may not know is that fall is the ideal time to plant wildflower seeds in preparation for those spring blooms.

Many native wildflowers, including the famed bluebonnets and Indian paintbrushes, require colder soil temperatures combined with appropriate watering or rainfall for seeds to germinate in the fall and be ready to bloom in the spring. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) biologists encourage people to do their research before buying commercially available native seeds packets and be selective to not introduce non-native plants to their property.

Native wildflowers provide critical habitat for pollinators, many of which have seen declines in their population. These important insects, birds and mammals are key to sustaining native plant species, human food crops and even crops for livestock.

“Native plants are adapted to our soils and growing conditions just as our native pollinators are adapted to those same plants,” said Craig Hensley, Texas nature tracker biologist. “Native plants form the foundation of healthy food webs and sustain pollinators who in turn provide food for other wildlife from birds to amphibians, reptiles and mammals.”

As more than 94 percent of Texas lands are privately owned, effective native pollinator conservation requires landowner engagement and involvement. Texans can play a significant role in conserving and maintaining populations of native pollinators by applying management practices that benefit these species.

Planting your own backyard wildflower pollinator garden

Pick a spot in the yard or garden that doesn’t have preexisting turf (St. Augustine and Bermuda) or remove turf if needed.

Scatter seed by hand. Smaller seeds are easier to handle if mixed with sand. One part seed to four parts sand.

Rake or tamp in seeds, but make sure they are only about 1/8 inch deep; seeds need will need the sun to germinate.

Keep moist for several days unless rainfall is expected. Water every 2-3 weeks during prolonged periods of no rain during the winter.

For landowners with larger tracts of land who are interested in native pollinator conservation, the TPWD private lands program and local biologists can offer management recommendations.

Once flowers bloom in the spring, enjoy their beauty until all have bloomed, withered, dried and had an opportunity to drop their seeds before mowing fields or trimming plants back. You might also consider leaving the dead stems, as they provide nesting homes for many of our solitary bee pollinators. Typically, this occurs in late June and early July. Allowing the plants to drop their seeds creates a seed bank that will provide more plants for years.

For additional native wildflower resources, go to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center or Native Plant Society of Texas pages. To learn more about insect pollinators, go to the TPWD Monarch Butterfly and Other Insect Pollinators page.