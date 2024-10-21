AgencyBloc Expands Integrations with ConnectureDRX, Now Connected with PlanCompare Edge for Agents

The integration streamlines data connection for medicare quoting, demonstrating continued commitment to client-centric solutions

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform serving the health, senior and benefits industry, is excited to announce an integration with ConnectureDRX’s PlanCompare Edge for Agents. This new solution from the industry-leading technology provider is specifically designed to help individual agents quote and enroll their clients in Medicare plans.

This expansion deepens the integration with ConnectureDRX to include individual agents. AgencyBloc also supports integrations with PlanCompare ONE for health plans and FMOs and PlanCompare Edge for small-to-midsized agencies. This integration allows AgencyBloc’s AMS+ users to seamlessly sync data to PlanCompare Edge for Agents, and completed enrollments will automatically sync back to AMS+.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with AgencyBloc through the incorporation of PlanCompare Edge for Agents,” said Andrew Tutaj, Vice President of Strategic Development at ConnectureDRX. “This enhanced connectivity brings ConnectureDRX to a wider audience, and the connection with AgencyBloc simplifies the experience for those using both tools.”

This latest integration is part of AgencyBloc’s broader goal to build robust partnerships with industry-leading solutions. The continued commitment to innovation highlights AgencyBloc’s dedication to serving the senior and benefits markets with the most effective solutions available.

“Our partnership with ConnectureDRX reiterates our commitment to providing AgencyBloc users with connections to other best-in-class solutions for the senior and benefits industry,” said Cory Schmidt, CTO and Co-Founder of AgencyBloc. “By integrating these powerful solutions, we’re making it easier for agents to deliver exceptional service and efficiently manage their Medicare enrollments.”

To get the latest information about AgencyBloc and their partner integrations, visit www.agencybloc.com/news.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

About ConnectureDRX

ConnectureDRX delivers integrated web-based solutions to the Medicare industry, offering solutions, analytics and drug pricing expertise to improve the member journey and help elevate health plan Star ratings. ConnectureDRX automates elements of the insurance sales and service process to increase sales, enhance broker loyalty, improve back-office efficiencies, lower customer acquisition costs and decrease overall operating expenses.

