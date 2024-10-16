MEC Isaac Sileku calls for unity and innovation in public transport

Western Cape Provincial Minister of Mobility Isaac Silekuattended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) on 14 October 2024. Minister Sileku addressed the SANTACO delegates and assured them that he regards himself as a stakeholder in the provincial Minibus Taxi Industry.

The Minister highlighted the following:

Challenges faced by SANTACO can be overcome if all stakeholders commit to the same goals and principles.

If stakeholders in the Minibus Taxi Industry honour their commitments towards each other they will support interventions to professionalise and formalise the industry.

The Western Cape Mobility Department (WCMD) recognises that the Minibus Taxi Industry is currently the backbone of the public transport network.

However, changes will occur as scientific studies indicate that, in a thriving economy, passenger rail should be the backbone of public transport.

The Minibus Taxi Industry should be positive about PRASA’s programme to restore passenger rail as the backbone of the public transport network, as ultimately more people will be using public transport benefitting all public transport operators.

Freedom of movement is a basic human right of commuters.

Minister Sileku emphasised the importance of an improved public transport network, stating “The various modes of public transport should never be in competition with one another but should rather offer complementary services "I am therefore making a call today for the industry to support rail, and not see it as a competitor. We need to further discuss how we do this in our transport planning.”

The Minister referred to several threats facing the industry:

Violence and impasses that stem from internal conflicts or feuds are a threat to commuters.

Possible sources of conflict in the industry must be escalated to the Minibus Taxi Task Team to establish protocols to stop unlawful route encroachments.

The Minister mentioned projects that will benefit the industry:

The Shayela Smart project is a building block in professionalising the industry and phase one will be rolled out in 2024/25.

Sub-committees in the Minibus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) will become resolution-driven structures.

Minister Sileku also emphasised strengthened transport enforcement, regulation, and safety, stating, “The safety of our commuters remains a key concern for me given the ongoing flareups of conflict between associations. We need to eliminate violence and intimidation as it does not help anyone. The Western Cape must be known as a safe destination for all.”

The Minister also noted:

The involvement of women in the MBTI in the SANTACO AGM is commendable.

SANTACO should forge good and professional relationships with e-hailing associations.

Minibus Taxi owners and operators should appoint law-abiding drivers.

The Minibus Taxi Industry needs a sustainable long-term vision.

In his conclusion, Minister Sileku stated, “We must keep the lines of communication open to address both positive and challenging matters. Together, we can achieve great things and take the industry to even greater heights.”

