Headwall Releases White Paper on Advancing Situational Awareness and Geospatial Analysis with VTARC

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headwall is excited to announce the publication of our latest white paper, detailing the innovative Strata Software Suite and our collaboration with Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation (VTARC) at their CASTLE Facility in Chantilly, Virginia.

The white paper highlights:

● The extension of knowledge walls across any room in a facility or base using Strata.

● Real-time, low-latency display of up to fifteen 4K knowledge wall panels.

● Seamless integration with Esri ArcGIS for advanced 3D geospatial data visualization.

We extend our gratitude to VTARC and the CASTLE for their collaboration, and to our industry partners NVIDIA, Esri, RAVE Computer, Varjo, and Matrox Video for providing the powerful technologies that make this possible.

Explore the white paper to discover how Strata is revolutionizing command centers worldwide with cutting-edge mixed reality solutions.

About Headwall

Headwall is a leading innovator in mixed reality solutions, specializing in the development of advanced command centers for government and large enterprises. Our flagship product, the Strata Software Suite, seamlessly integrates secure video feeds, data visualization, real-world hardware control, and geospatial information into immersive environments. We collaborate with top-tier government agencies, defense contractors, and Fortune 500 companies to enhance situational awareness and decision-making through cutting-edge technology. With a focus on reliability, security, and scalability, Headwall empowers organizations to visualize and interact with complex data in real-time, transforming the way critical operations are managed.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world's most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at

esri.com.

Find the white paper here.

Virtualizing Command Centers: How Headwall is Transitioning Frontlines to Mixed Reality with Varjo

Legal Disclaimer:

