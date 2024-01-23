Headwall Unveils Mining's Future: VR Webinar Explores Real-World Safety & Efficiency Gains

Mining and the Metaverse Headwall

The webinar will focus on how the industry is using VR technologies to drive operational, security and business continuity improvements in their operations

BELTSVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headwall, a leading provider of immersive solutions for heavy industry and mining operations, is hosting a webinar titled “Mining and the Metaverse: How Virtual Reality Can Help Mining and Heavy Industry Operate More Safely and Efficiently In The Real World”. The webinar will take place on January 31, 2024 at 2:00PM EST.

The webinar will focus on how the mining industry is using mixed reality technologies to drive operational, security and business continuity improvements in their operations. The event will feature industry experts who will share their insights and experiences on the topic.

“We are excited to host this webinar and share our knowledge and expertise with the mining community,” said Mark Templeton, Chief Revenue Officer at Headwall. “We believe that mixed reality technologies have the potential to revolutionize the mining industry and we look forward to discussing this topic with our colleagues.”

The webinar is open to anyone interested in learning more about the benefits of mixed reality technologies in the mining industry. To register for the event, please visit the following Zoom link : https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ebQIfiPlQvKGoXAKo0WVUw

