HotelPlanner Welcomes Dan Brown as Brand Ambassador

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence agents (HotelPlanner.ai) and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network, announced today a new collaboration with Dan Brown , one of the world’s top-ranked Golfers.



Dan Brown has enjoyed a successful amateur career, winning the English Amateur and the Dutch Junior Open.

He graduated to the European Challenge Tour from the PGA EuroPro Tour in 2021 with an impressive first season finishing 30th on the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Dan finished third at DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage to secure a card for the 2023 season. He earned a maiden victory in his rookie year at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational, presented by AVIV Clinics.

"I'm excited to announce I'm partnering with HotelPlanner as their brand ambassador,” says Dan Brown. “Whether you're playing professional golf or on vacation, you deserve the best accommodations, and HotelPlanner delivers."

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Dan to the HotelPlanner family as our brand ambassador," says HotelPlanner CEO and co-founder, Tim Hentschel. "Dan's dedication to excellence, resonates with our core values at HotelPlanner."

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media and Travelmole a leading publication for the travel industry.

