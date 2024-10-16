GetSetUp Named Top Innovator in World Economic Forum’s Prospering in Longevity Challenge

GetSetUp has been recognized as a Top Innovator by the World Economic Forum in UpLink and Manulife’s Prospering in Longevity Challenge. This recognition celebrates innovative solutions that empower people across generations to thrive in a financially resi GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The 10 winning innovations promote preventative health and financial resilience for people from all backgrounds, leveraging the latest technology and inclusive business models to improve well-being for individuals, communities, and the broader society.

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetSetUp has been recognized as a Top Innovator by the World Economic Forum in UpLink and Manulife’s Prospering in Longevity Challenge . This recognition celebrates innovative solutions that empower people across generations to thrive in a financially resilient and healthy life.Joining nine other global innovators, GetSetUp has been selected for its groundbreaking platform, which transforms aging into a time of growth, connection, and lifelong learning. With the global population of individuals aged 60+ projected to double by 2050, this challenge calls for proactive solutions to address the financial and healthcare needs of an aging population.Lasting Impact for Active Agers and BeyondGetSetUp’s selection highlights its commitment to fostering inclusive, preventative healthcare and financial resilience for older adults. As a leader in peer-to-peer learning and virtual activities, GetSetUp continues to help older adults stay connected, engaged, and empowered. This recognition by the World Economic Forum highlights GetSetUp’s unique ability to address the complex challenges of an aging society while providing sustainable solutions that contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Through its platform, GetSetUp promotes health, education, and social inclusion, making a lasting impact on the global aging population and contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world.Here’s how GetSetUp aligns with key SDGs:Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being – GetSetUp promotes healthier aging through wellness classes, fitness programs, and mental health workshops. Sessions on mindfulness, physical activity, and chronic disease management support SDG 3's aim of ensuring well-being for all ages.Goal 4: Quality Education – Lifelong learning is central to GetSetUp’s mission. By offering classes taught by and for older adults, it provides inclusive and accessible education, advancing SDG 4's goals of equitable learning and skills development.Goal 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth – GetSetUp empowers seniors with entrepreneurship, career development, and digital skills classes, enhancing employability and economic productivity in line with SDG 8's focus on inclusive economic growth and decent work for all.Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities – The platform ensures inclusivity by offering programs in multiple languages (English, Spanish, Hindi, Mandarin), reaching diverse and underserved communities. This aligns with SDG 10's goal to reduce inequalities and promote social inclusion.Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities – By fostering social connectedness and combating isolation, GetSetUp strengthens communities and encourages active participation, supporting SDG 11's vision for inclusive, safe, and sustainable communities.Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals – GetSetUp collaborates with organizations, health plans, and governments to scale innovative solutions for aging populations, contributing to SDG 17's emphasis on global partnerships for sustainable development.Strategic PartnershipsGetSetUp will now have access to a three-year curated engagement offering that includes high-profile events, global visibility, and strategic connections with potential partners, collaborators, and investors. We are in conversations with companies, organizations, and investors to partner with us to scale our impact and help shape a world where opportunity exists for everyone at any stage of life.“This recognition reinforces our mission to transform how society views aging,” said Lawrence Kosick, President and Co-Founder of GetSetUp. “At GetSetUp, we believe that every stage of life presents a unique opportunity for growth. With the support of this challenge, we can expand our reach and help even more older adults lead active, engaged lives.”

