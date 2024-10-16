Sheala Tierney, Retail Sales Manager at Catania Oils, Named Top Woman in Store Brands

Sheala Tierney

Tierney will receive the Functional Expertise in Sales award for outstanding achievement in the store brands industry

Sheala is a dynamic leader whose strategic mindset, relentless work ethic, and authentic approach to client relationships have earned her this well-deserved recognition” — Mark Coleman, SVP Global Sales, Catania Oils

AYER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catania Oils , a leading processor and packager of plant-based oils in the Northeast, is pleased to announce that Retail Sales Manager Sheala Tierney has received a Top Women in Store Brands (TWISB) Award in the Functional Expertise in Sales category. This award celebrates Tierney’s significant professional achievements and recognizes her as a driving force in the store brands industry.Established in 2014, the TWISB Awards are held annually to honor talented women in the store brands industry. Co-sponsored by Women Impacting Storebrand Excellence (WISE) and Store Brands Magazine, these awards recognize outstanding contributions across a variety of categories and celebrate the diversity and progress in the store brands industry.“I am honored to receive this recognition from WISE and Store Brands Magazine and grateful to Catania Oils for consistently supporting my growth,” says Tierney. “This award reflects not only my dedication to delivering excellence for our customers but also the invaluable guidance I’ve received from incredible mentors—both women and men—within Catania and throughout the industry. Their support has been instrumental in shaping me into the professional I am today. I look forward to building on my achievements and further contributing to our industry's success.”Since joining Catania Oils in 2014, Tierney has played a critical role in ensuring the success of the company and her clients. She excels in account management, securing new business, maintaining Catania Oils’ broker network, and strives to serve her clients to the highest possible standard. Tierney also serves on the WISE Events Committee, the Catania Oils Golf Committee, the Catania Oils Wellness Committee, CataniaCARES, and mentoring other young women who are new to the industry.“Sheala is a dynamic leader whose strategic mindset, relentless work ethic, and authentic approach to client relationships have earned her this well-deserved recognition,” notes Mark Coleman, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Catania Oils. “Her ability to go above and beyond—whether securing new business, providing market insights, or mentoring others—sets her apart as a leader and a role model. We are incredibly proud of Sheala’s accomplishments and fortunate to have her on our team.”Tierney will accept her award at the WISE Annual Luncheon this November and will be recognized again at the WISE Reception prior to the annual PLMA show in Chicago.About Catania OilsCatania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service and private label customers. The 400,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com

