Catania Oils Hosts 35th Annual Golf Tournament for Cancer Research at Pinehills Golf Club in Plymouth, Mass.

Organizers announce new location to welcome more golfers and set ambitious fundraising goals benefitting the Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

This tournament is proof that when people unite for a cause, real change happens.” — Joseph Basile, President, Catania Oils

AYER, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Basile family, owners of Catania Oils , a premier processor and packager of plant-based oils in the Northeast, announced that the 35th Annual Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, at Pinehills Golf Club. Since its inception in 1989, the event has raised more than $1.5 million to benefit the Jimmy Fund, which solely supports adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.For more than three decades, friends, employees, customers, and vendors of the Basile family have gathered to support the fight against cancer through a day of celebration, remembrance, and golf. The tournament was founded by Robert and Ann Basile, third-generation owners of Catania Oils, in memory of their brother, Joseph D. Basile, who lost his battle with leukemia.“What started as a way to honor my brother’s memory has become so much bigger - a community coming together year after year to bring hope and support to those fighting cancer,” said Ann Basile. “It’s so much more than an average golf tournament; we’re playing for a cure.”“This tournament is proof that when people unite for a cause, real change happens,” said Joseph Basile, President of Catania Oils and nephew to the late Joseph D. Basile. “We are deeply grateful for every participant, sponsor, and supporter who continue to push us closer to a world without cancer.”100% of the tournament’s proceeds will support adult and pediatric cancer research and patient care at the world-renowned Dana-Farber. Catania Oils, the driving force behind the event’s success, follows a simple but powerful motto: “One more dollar than the year before.” This philosophy has helped the tournament steadily grow its impact over the years. In 2021, the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament surpassed the $1 million fundraising milestone.“We are honored by the longstanding support of the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament,” said Katherine Bahrawy-Brodie, Director, Jimmy Fund Community Fundraising Events. “The partnership with this special tournament led by Catania Oils, along with their loyal legion of supporters, is vital to the Dana-Farber’s mission of delivering world-class cancer treatment and compassionate patient care. Philanthropic funding from this event continues to provide so much hope to our patients and their families facing a cancer diagnosis. We are deeply moved by their year-round work to organize this event and fundraise for the Jimmy Fund.”ABOUT THE TOURNAMENTThe tournament is a Shotgun Four Person Scramble, played on one of two courses – The Jones, designed by Rees Jones, or The Nicklaus, designed by Jack Nicklaus. Each course has its own set of challenges and specific layouts.Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive, and the hole-in-one challenge. Opportunities to win unique raffle and silent auction items including sports tickets and golf experiences will be available throughout the day.For more information about the Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament, including registration information or sponsorship opportunities, please visit the tournament event page or contact Christine Lynch at Basilegolf@cataniaoils.com. Sponsorships include exclusive recognition leading up to and during the event, with branding opportunities available.About Catania OilsCatania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service, and private label customers. The 250,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines cutting-edge automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com About the Jimmy FundThe Jimmy Fund is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped Dana-Farber save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFundAbout Dana-Farber Cancer InstituteDana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement, and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.Dana-Farber provides the latest treatments in cancer for adults through Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and for children through Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 5 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,100 clinical trials.

