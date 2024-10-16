Attorney General Mike Hilgers Announces Satellite Office in Ogallala, Nebraska

Attorney General Mike Hilgers is pleased to announce the upcoming addition of a satellite location of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office in Ogallala, Nebraska. The Attorney General’s Office currently has two outstate investigators in western Nebraska. The expansion is part of the Attorney General’s vision to have more on-the-ground presence to support law enforcement in Greater Nebraska.

“This is an exciting day for our office. Opening this office will enhance our ability to recruit and retain talented lawyers to western Nebraska, and it will expand our ability to assist our law enforcement partners in this portion of the state,” Attorney General Hilgers expressed at the opening event in Ogallala.

The area is office and conference space shared within the Nebraska Association of County Officials (NACO) new office building, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday, October 10th.

"NACO is proud to have the Attorney General share our commitment to serving all areas of the state, partnering with us by using space in NACO's new facility in Ogallala," stated Jon Cannon, Executive Director, Nebraska Association of County Officials.

This satellite addition will increase the AGO's reach in supporting criminal cases when surrounding county attorneys seek support in prosecuting cases.