U.S. Chamber: FTC Subscription Rule Abandons Consumer Protection, Renews Concerns about Agency Overreach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement regarding the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) final Negative Option Rule.

“The FTC’s expansive subscription rule is the latest power grab by the Commission in its pursuit to micromanage business decisions.

“Not only will this rule deter businesses from providing sensible, consumer-friendly subscriptions, but it will leave Americans with fewer options, higher prices, and more headaches.

“Even the agency’s own Commissioners are expressing similar concerns with this rule, revealing just how controversial and ill-advised this decision was.

“We are actively examining the rule and considering all options to ensure consumers can continue to access the convenience and affordability of the subscription services they desire.”