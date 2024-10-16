Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,189 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber: FTC Subscription Rule Abandons Consumer Protection, Renews Concerns about Agency Overreach

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement regarding the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) final Negative Option Rule.

“The FTC’s expansive subscription rule is the latest power grab by the Commission in its pursuit to micromanage business decisions.

“Not only will this rule deter businesses from providing sensible, consumer-friendly subscriptions, but it will leave Americans with fewer options, higher prices, and more headaches.

“Even the agency’s own Commissioners are expressing similar concerns with this rule, revealing just how controversial and ill-advised this decision was. 

“We are actively examining the rule and considering all options to ensure consumers can continue to access the convenience and affordability of the subscription services they desire.”   

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber: FTC Subscription Rule Abandons Consumer Protection, Renews Concerns about Agency Overreach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more