Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Expected to Grow to US$ 4,787.38 Million by 2032 | CAGR 12.8%

Next-generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market

Progressions in genomic research are driving the market demand.

The next-generation sequencing library concocting market concentrates on technologies for making biological specimens such as DNA or RNA.” — Polaris Market Research

The next-generation sequencing library preparation market was valued at USD 1,619.26 million in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 4,787.38 million by 2032. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. This assists in prohibiting pollution, enhancing preciseness, and lessening the probability of partiality. Specimen preparation is not just the exercised option for NGS. If any of the procedures are executed poorly, sequencing will not acquire triumphant outcomes.Specimen preparation differs depending on the kind of substance being sampled and the motive of the experiment. Varied kinds of genetic substances have moderately different specimen preparation procedures. No preparation convention is always maximum, and there is an aggregate of questions that are required to be questioned prior to the demonstration to regulate the best methods. The growing acquisition of NGS technologies covering several applications involving customized medicine, cancer research and drug detection is pushing the next-generation sequencing library preparation market demand.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Illumina• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Agilent Technologies• Roche• QIAGEN• Bio-Rad Laboratories• Beckman Coulter• Pacific Biosciences• Oxford Nanopore Technologies• Hamilton Company• Fluidigm Corporation• 10x Genomics• Genomatix Software• Dovetail Genomics• Array Technologies𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Surge in Automation: Automation smoothens the library preparation procedure, decreasing manual labour and lessening mistakes, which is important for high-magnitude sequencing projects. Elevated output solutions such as progressive robotic systems and automated liquid management sanction labs process many specimens at the same time, notably escalating productivity and output and boosting the next-generation sequencing library preparation market growth.Surge of Applications in Personalized Medicine: The solicitation of NGS library preparation in customized medicine and drug detection is augmenting, propelled by growing insistence on tailoring cures to discrete genetic portrayals and the requirement for contemporary drug targets.Technological Progressions: Technological inventions are rendering NGS library preparation procedures more productive and economical. Progression in sequencing chemistries, library preparation kits, and reagents is sanctioning more precise and speedier causation of sequencing libraries. This segment involves a broad gamut of necessary constituents, such as buffers, enzymes, and adapters, which are essential for preparing sequencing libraries.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the next-generation sequencing library preparation market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.North America: North America accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the progressive healthcare framework, elevated research funding, and the robust existence of biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms.Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Europe: Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The region's robust funding from public and private sectors and European nations, especially Germany, the UK, and France, are eminent players with notable funding in genomic research and healthcare invention, fuels the regional market expansion.

𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:
How much is the next-generation sequencing library preparation market?
The market size was valued at USD 1,619.26 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 4,787.38 million by 2032.

What is the growth rate of the next-generation sequencing library preparation market?
The global market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.8% during 2023–2032.

Which region held the largest market share?
North America held the largest market share.

Based on sequencing type, which segment led the market in 2023?
The whole genome sequencing segment dominated the market in 2023. 