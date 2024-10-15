Presentation of Credentials, 15 October 2024

The following foreign Heads of Mission presented their credentials to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam in separate ceremonies at the Istana today:

(a) The High Commissioner of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, His Excellency Kapi Maro

(b) The Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, His Excellency Armin Limo

Their bio summaries are attached.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

15 October 2024

HIS EXCELLENCY KAPI MARO

HIGH COMMISSIONER TO SINGAPORE

INDEPENDENT STATE OF PAPUA NEW GUINEA

High Commissioner Kapi Maro joined the Papua New Guinea Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in February 1985 and has served in different capacities at Port Moresby and abroad. Prior to his appointment as High Commissioner to Singapore, he served as Deputy Secretary (Operations) of DFA from 2022 to 2024. He had previously served as Acting Head of the Corporate Services Division (September 2021 – April 2022), Head of the Bougainville Desk (February – September 2021), and Head of the Multilateral Division (2017 – 2020).

High Commissioner Maro’s past overseas postings include as Second Secretary at the Papua New Guinea Embassy in Tokyo (1992 to 1995), Counsellor at the Papua New Guinea Embassy in Brussels (2002 to 2005) and Deputy Head of Mission and Minister at the Papua New Guinea Embassy in Brussels (2012 to 2016). High Commissioner Maro graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Arts in Commerce in 1983. He graduated from the

International Institut d’Administration Publique in Paris, France with a Post-Graduate Diploma in International Relations in 1991. He also attained a Masters in International Relations from the University of Wollongong, Australia in 1999.

High Commissioner Maro is married with one daughter.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)

. . . . .

HIS EXCELLENCY ARMIN LIMO

AMBASSADOR TO SINGAPORE

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Ambassador Armin Limo is a career diplomat. He is currently the Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Republic of Indonesia and to ASEAN, with concurrent accreditation to Singapore. Prior to this, he served as Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cairo, Egypt.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ambassador Limo has held various appointments including as the Head of Department for Multilateral Economic Affairs and Reconstruction, and Counsellor at the Department for Western Europe. He has also served in Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Iran, Jordan, and Egypt.

He was Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan from 2010 to 2013. Ambassador Limo graduated from the University of Sarajevo with a Bachelor of Arts in Law from the Faculty of Law in 1988. Ambassador Limo is married with two children.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI)

. . . . .