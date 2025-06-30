State Visit of the President of the Republic of Maldives His Excellency Mohamed Muizzu, 30 June 2025

President of the Republic of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu is on a State Visit to Singapore from 30 June to 2 July 2025. He received a ceremonial welcome and called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 30 June 2025, which was followed by a meeting with Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam also hosted President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed to a State Banquet.

President Tharman and President Muizzu reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Singapore and the Maldives, and welcomed the deepening of bilateral cooperation as both countries commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. They noted areas of existing and potential collaboration, such as infrastructure development, master planning, renewable energy, water and waste management, education, and tourism.

President Muizzu and Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong discussed opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation, including ongoing efforts to conclude a Bilateral Investment Treaty. They also exchanged views on shared challenges such as climate change and global uncertainty which pose vulnerabilities for small island states like Singapore and the Maldives. Both leaders witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) in the areas of cooperation in capacity building, sustainability and environment as well as higher and vocational education respectively.

President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha also visited the National Orchid Garden on 30 June morning where a new orchid hybrid, the Vanda Mohamed Muizzu Sajidha Mohamed, was named in their honour. President Muizzu will participate in a High-level Investment Forum organised by Invest Maldives and visit Tuas Port, ITE Central, and URA Gallery on 1 and 2 July.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

30 JUNE 2025