Visit of Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann to the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville, Spain, 30 June to 3 July 2025

Senior Minister of State (SMS) for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann will attend the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) in Seville, Spain, from 30 June to 3 July 2025.

Under the theme “Financing our Future”, the FFD4 will convene high-level representatives from governments, international and regional organisations, international financial institutions, the private sector, and other stakeholders to address the global challenge of mobilising finance to support development. The FFD4 will also adopt the “Compromiso de Sevilla” – the outcome document of the Conference – which will serve as a renewed global financing for development framework. This will support global efforts to advance implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

SMS Sim will deliver Singapore’s national statement at the Conference and make interventions at the following roundtable sessions: “Mobilising and aligning domestic public resources” and “Upholding the multilateral trading system, and harnessing the potential of science, technology and innovation”. In addition, SMS Sim will participate in the International Business Forum, which will be convened in parallel with the FFD4, and have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Conference.

SMS Sim will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

