Butcher's Naturals’ Single-Source Dog Treats and Natural Chews are Now Available on Chewy.com

Pete Chesna, Director of Pet at Butcher's Naturals | Eurofresh Foods

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butcher's Naturals , a premium line of single-source* natural meat dog treats made with limited ingredients exclusively from food-grade manufacturers in Germany, is excited to announce that its entire line of high-quality dog treats and chews is now conveniently available to pet parents across the USA on Chewy.com Committed to providing trusted treats made with ingredients that consumers recognize and understand, the Butcher's Naturals line offers a variety of single-source protein options, including beef, chicken, pork, and salmon, all made with 100% natural ingredients. These treats are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, making them a healthy and delicious choice for dogs of all sizes and breeds."We are thrilled to bring our premium line of single-source natural meat dog treats to Chewy.com," states Pete Chesna, Director of Eurofresh Foods, proud makers of Butcher’s Naturals. "We understand the importance of providing our pets with high-quality, natural ingredients, and we are committed to delivering that with Butcher’s Naturals Dog Treats. Our treats are made with love and care, and we know dogs everywhere love them."Butcher’s Naturals' complete collection of best-selling dog treats is now available at Chewy.com and includes:* Beef Pearls Training Treats for Dogs* Pork Pearls Training Treats for Dogs* Beef Sausage Dog Treats* Chicken Jerky Dog Treats* Pork Jerky with Real Bacon Dog Treats* Salmon Jerky Dog Treats* Pig Ears Dog Treats* Slow-Roasted Hide ChewsButcher's Naturals is dedicated to providing pet owners with the best options for their furry friends. With the launch of their new premium line on Chewy.com, pet owners can now easily access these high-quality treats and give their dogs the love and care they deserve. For more information on Butcher's Naturals products and their store locator, visit their website at www.butchersnaturals.com *The Single-Source Commitment means only one protein in every bag. For example, inside our Butcher’s Naturals Salmon Jerky, salmon is the only protein.###About Butcher’s Naturals:At Butcher's Naturals, we're not just a brand; we're pet parents, enthusiasts, and advocates. Our journey began from a place of love and concern — a shared experience many pet owners can relate to. Our beloved companions deserved better than the perplexing, lengthy lists of ingredients, unhealthy fillers, and many artificial components that were all too common.We asked ourselves, "Would we eat something with ingredients we can't pronounce?" The resounding answer was no, and we knew our pets deserved the same consideration. This realization sparked the creation of Butcher's Naturals, a labor of love dedicated to our best friends. For more information about Butcher’s Naturals, please visit butchersnaturals.com.

