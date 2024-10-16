2024 Agricultural Excellence Conference to Feature Industry Thought-Leaders, Young Farmer Focused Events, and Farm Tour

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Agricultural Excellence Conference is just over a month away (November 19-21), promising dynamic sessions and interactive learning experiences that will equip participants with new expertise, new skills and new connections to drive innovation and growth across the agricultural spectrum.



This year’s Conference is being co-hosted by Farm Management Canada, the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association, and the BC Agriculture Council.

“In collaboration with our incredible partners, we are excited to offer a Choose Your Own Adventure experience for participants,” says Denise Robertson, Conference Manager. “Create your own learning path from our Farm Management Room, Farm Health & Safety Room, Young Farmers Room, Farm Business Technology Room, Benchmarking Business Performance Room and Extended Learning Room – there is something for everyone!”

This year AgEx starts its programming on Tuesday, November 19 with the BC Young Farmers’ Farm Fest, a half day event exclusively for young farmers (19-40) seeking to grow their network and sharpen their knowledge and skills, and a Farm Tour for everyone else. Farm Fest participants will join Farm Tour participants for lunch and the afternoon tours. Explore the richness and stunning landscapes of the Fraser Valley and meet local farmers inspiring excellence.

On Wednesday, November 20, delegates will enjoy a full day of learning and networking opportunities through keynotes, panel discussions and focused concurrent sessions. The day ends with a Private Student learning event that leads right into the Conference Banquet and the presentation of the 2024 Wilson Loree Award.

On Thursday, November 21, delegates continue their learning journey, with more keynote sessions, more panels and more concurrent sessions that will fill your mind with new ways to achieve your business management and health and safety goals.

Featured Sessions and Speakers:

Shaping the Future of Farming with Senator Mary Robinson

with Senator Mary Robinson Empower Your Operation: Leveraging Sustainability Data for Farm Business Resilience with Edward Olson, MNP

with Edward Olson, MNP The “Antifragile” Farmer with Kelly Dobson, LeaderShift Inc.

with Kelly Dobson, LeaderShift Inc. Women in Agriculture: Wellness, Safety and Leadership Dr. Briana Hagen, CEO, Canadian Centre for Agriculture Wellbeing and Wendy Miller, Account Manager, Workplace Safety & Prevention Services

Dr. Briana Hagen, CEO, Canadian Centre for Agriculture Wellbeing and Wendy Miller, Account Manager, Workplace Safety & Prevention Services Lessons from Sweden: How to Nurture Farm Business Management with Ove Karlsson, Farm Business Advisor, Norrbotten County, Sweden

with Ove Karlsson, Farm Business Advisor, Norrbotten County, Sweden Mental Health & Suicide Prevention in Agriculture with Bethany Parkinson and Matt Treble, Canadian Mental Health Association

with Bethany Parkinson and Matt Treble, Canadian Mental Health Association Addressing Natural Hazards and the Impact on Canadian Agriculture with Robin Anderson, Canadian Agriculture Safety Association

with Robin Anderson, Canadian Agriculture Safety Association How to Manage the Political Risks of Farming: The Impact of Animal Rights Organizations’ Direct Actions on Agribusiness with Morgan Camley, Dentons Canada

with Morgan Camley, Dentons Canada From The Classroom to the Farm – Navigating the Path Forward with Renee Prasad, University of Fraser Valley



In addition, the Conference welcomes back RealAg Radio with Shaun Haney for a live broadcast featuring interviews with industry leaders and discussions on current agricultural news and trends.

The National Resource Showcase will provide access to the tools, technologies, and resources from across Canada that are helping farmers drive efficiency, sustainability, and profitability, and continue their learning journey.

Attendees will leave the conference equipped with fresh insights and actionable strategies to enhance their operations and skills. The collaborative discussions and innovative ideas shared will not only drive progress within individual farms, but also contribute to the sustainability and resilience of the entire industry.

Join us in Abbotsford-Chilliwack BC this November 19-21.

For more information, please visit AgExcellenceConference.ca for all the conference details including the full agenda, accommodation details, and to register!

About Farm Management Canada (FMC-GAC):

Farm Management Canada is a national organization dedicated to fostering excellence and innovation in Canadian agriculture through farm business management research and education. FMC-GAC is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA):

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part by the Government of Canada under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative.

About the BC Agriculture Council (BCAC):

The BC Agriculture Council advocates for the interests of B.C. farm and ranch families. By working collaboratively with our members, partner industry associations and private sector agri-food businesses, we ensure the sustainable growth and competitiveness of B.C. agriculture.

For Conference inquiries, please contact:

Denise Robertson

Conference Manager

Denise.Robertson@fmc-gac.com

