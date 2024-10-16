Iowa STEM now accepting nominations for the Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program

The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program.

Administrators, teachers, counselors, parents, students and community members are invited to nominate an inspirational science, technology, engineering or mathematics teacher for the prestigious 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program.

“We are thankful to have such outstanding science, technology, engineering and mathematics teachers in Iowa and are delighted to honor them for the 11th year of the Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program,” said Justin Lewis, bureau chief for Iowa STEM. “We want to hear about the inspiring teacher crafting engaging learning experiences, the instructor helping open doors to in-demand STEM career paths in Iowa or the educator going the extra mile for their students and community. These educators provide excellent curriculum, encourage lifelong learning and inspire a passion for STEM both in the classroom and into the future. We look forward to learning about these exceptional STEM educators through your nominations.”

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program is dedicated to honoring the passionate teachers who are making a significant difference in the lives of students across the state. It recognizes one full-time, licensed PreK-12 Iowa STEM teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions. The six selected recipients will each receive a monetary gift for their classroom and a second for personal use.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 15. Nomination forms and additional information can be found on the Department’s Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program webpage.

Following nomination, eligible educators will be invited to fill out an application for evaluation by a panel of reviewers. The award recipients will be announced in early 2025 and honored at STEM Day at the Capitol on Feb. 12.

Questions about the nominating process for the 2025 Iowa STEM Teacher Award Program can be directed to info@iowaSTEM.org.