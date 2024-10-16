PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 Sin Tax Champion Senator Pia Cayetano Highlights Healthcare Funding at Breast Cancer Event MUNTINLUPA CITY - In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, Senator Pia S. Cayetano addressed barangay health workers, healthcare workers, breast cancer survivors, and fellow advocates during a seminar in Muntinlupa. The Senator expressed her deep gratitude to the healthcare workers present, acknowledging their crucial role in breast cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. She also empathized with those who have lost a loved one to cancer, personally having lost her father to liver cancer. "Kami po ay nag-survive dahil sa malasakit ng mga health workers na nakapaligid sa tatay namin," Cayetano shared, highlighting the crucial role of healthcare workers during the late Senator Rene Cayetano's bout against liver cancer. Senator Cayetano authored and sponsored Sin Tax laws, which seek to curb harmful vices such as smoking and vaping, and generate billions for the healthcare sector. This funds the construction and upgrading of health facilities such as super health centers and hospitals; medical equipment such as mammogram units, CT Scans, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines; and medical assistance to patients. This year alone, the sin tax incremental revenue for health amounted to P184 billion. "Kaya dapat talaga ang national government tumutulong sa lahat ng local government because may pera na panggastos," the Senator emphasized, explaining the importance of these funds for local healthcare initiatives. The event was organized by the Muntinlupa City Government under Mayor Ruffy Biazon in partnership with the Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation and ICanServe Foundation. Sin Tax Champion Senadora Pia S. Cayetano, isinulong ang kahalagahan ng dagdag pondo sa healthcare sa pagdiriwang ng Breast Cancer Awareness Month MUNTINLUPA - Nagbahagi ng kanyang saloobin at karanasan si Senadora Pia S. Cayetano sa ginanap na Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar sa Muntinlupa ngayong araw na dinaluhan ng mga healthcare workers, breast cancer survivors, at iba pang mga advocates. Sa kanyang talumpati, nagpasalamat ang Senadora sa mga healthcare workers at kinilala ang kanilang mahalagang papel laban sa breast cancer. Nakisimpatiya din siya sa mga naulila nang dahil sa cancer, at inalala ang laban ng kanyang ama, ang yumaong Senador Rene Cayetano, sa liver cancer. "Kami po ay nag-survive dahil sa malasakit ng mga health workers na nakapaligid sa tatay namin," kwento ng Senadora. Si Senadora Pia Cayetano ang nagpanukala at naghain ng Sin Tax law, na naglalayong patawan ng buwis ang mga produkto tulad ng sigarlyo at vapes para maiwasan ang pagkalulong dito lalo na sa mga kabataan. Ang buwis na nalilikom mula sa Sin Tax ay ginagamit para sa pagtatayo at pagpapalawig ng mga health facilities tulad ng Super Health Centers at mga Ospital; mga kagamitan tulad ng mammogram units, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Machines, at CT Scan; pati na ang medical assistance para sa mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng tulong. Sa taong ito ay nakapaglaan na ng mahigit kumulang P184 Bilyon mula sa Sin Tax na ilalaan para sa mga programang pangkalusugan. "Kaya dapat talaga ang national government tumutulong sa lahat ng local government because may pondo na panggastos," ani Cayetano, na ipinaliwanag din ang kahalagahan nito lalo na sa mga prorgamang pangkalusugan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan. Ang Seminar ay pinangunahan ng Lokal na Pamahalaan ng Muntinlupa sa ilalim ni Mayor Ruffy Biazon, katuwang ang Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation, at ICanServe Foundation.

