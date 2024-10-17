MontaVista‘s MVSecure and MVEdge add further Supply Chain Security and intelligent Edge capabilities

MVEdge MVSecure

MontaVista announces progress mitigating Supply Chain Security threats using MVSecure and MVEdge targeting AI security, observability and intelligent firewall.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontaVista Software, LLC, a leader in commercial Embedded Linuxannounces significant progress on adding key security features to their core products and services announced earlier in 2023. Specific additional capabilities include:- Early alpha-release access for the enhanced MVEdge product. MontaVista invites interested companies to participate in areas of collaboration for embedded systems and networking security with capabilities to serve as a secure edge and gateway component in IoT and other networking domains such as OpenRAN, 6G and SD-Video. The MontaVista target launch for the product is 2Q2025.MVEdge provides a base operating system and configuration APIs, with extensive security features as a foundation to build on for value-add software. MontaVista’s focus on industry standards and flexibility allows the solution to be integrated as part of an appliance to merge these key features into an existing software baseline.- MontaVista will provide simple-to-apply templates for compliance with the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and the US Executive Order on Cybersecurity as part of our out-of-the box product and services.There is significant interest and customer traction with the tooling MontaVista provides for addressing the Cybersecurity standards using embedded Linux. MontaVista provides a leading solution with integration capabilities to provide a future-proof product with hassle-free compliance to future standards.- Secure Software Supply Chain solutionsMontaVista's MVSecure is taking on the challenge to enhance the response and detection of Software Supply Chain attacks. With over 20 years of deep Linux and security expertise in supporting mission critical applications, MontaVista’s products have integrated capabilities for CVE and SBOM features and an existing base of processes to securely integrate open-source components. The next generation MontaVista integrates further enhancements to our processes, to make sure our customers have extra protection when deploying open-source-based software to the field.MontaVista invites customers, partners and other interested parties to discuss all of the above potential collaboration points. MontaVista is attending the Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Cybersecurity Conference in Atlanta, 21-24 October 2024. MontaVista will also deliver an important presentation: Effectively Securing Industrial Embedded Systems Running Linux on Wednesday 23 October 2024. Please join us to create a new more secure world of embedded software.About MontaVista SoftwareMontaVista Software, LLC, is a leader in embedded Linux commercialization. For over 20 years, MontaVista has been helping embedded developers get the most out of open source by adding commercial quality, integration, hardware enablement, expert support, and the expert resources of the MontaVista development community. Because MontaVista customers enjoy faster time-to-market, more competitive device functionality, and lower total cost, more devices have been deployed with MontaVista than with any other Linux.For more information about MontaVista, visit http://www.mvista.com *Linuxis a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the United States and other countries. MontaVistais a registered trademark of MontaVista Software, LLC. All other names mentioned are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

