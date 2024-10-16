Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the concert “Glittering Lights, Shining Flowers”celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland with the fusion of Chinese and Western music

MACAU, October 16 - The Concert of Celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland – “Glittering Lights, Shining Flowers”, the highlight of the Macao Chinese Orchestra 2024-25 Concert Season, will be held on 1 December (Sunday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM), Zhang Lie, the Orchestra will collaborate with top musicians to present a selection of iconic pieces.

At the concert, the OCHM will perform the musical piece Gliterring Lights, Shining Flowers composed by Gu Guanren for OCHM. The piece exudes a lively atmosphere with its upbeat tempo, making it the perfect choice to highlight the theme of the concert. Famous erhu virtuoso Yu Hongmei will premiere her new work The Yimeng Landscapes, showing the great affection for her hometown through soulful and graceful melodies with impeccable technique. The percussion ensemble “Eight Hammers”, consisting of Wang Jianhua, Li Congnong, Ma Li and Gao Chao, will present Uproar in Heaven with gongs and drums, promising an exciting performance. In additon, the Portuguese Fado guitarist Marta Pereira da Costa will join hands with Liuqin Principal of the OCHM, Wei Qing, to present Macao Rhapsody, composed by Kuan Nai Chung, a work commissioned for this concert. A world premiere not to be missed, showcasing the charm of Macao where Chinese and Western cultures meet.

Organised by Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-ordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by BOC Macau, the concert “Glittering Lights, Shining Flowers” is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, and are priced at MOP380, MOP250, MOP180 and MOP120. Special offer “Celebration of the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the Motherland” is available for this concert, with a 50% discount on tickets for Macao residents. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.