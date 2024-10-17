Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Computer Aided Engineering Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The computer aided engineering market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.97 billion in 2023 to $9.87 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to advancements in computational power, globalization of engineering work, increasing complexity in product design, simulation-driven design, cost and time savings, regulatory compliance requirements, automotive crash testing simulation.

The computer aided engineering global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing, increased complexity in electronics design, focus on sustainability and environmental impact, enhanced human-machine interaction simulations, digitalization of construction and infrastructure, increased use in consumer electronics. Major trends in the forecast period include increased integration of multiphysics simulations, advancements in high-performance computing (hpc), growing adoption of cloud-based cae, focus on user-friendly interfaces and workflows, increased use of generative design, use of virtual prototyping for system-level simulation.

Increasing automation in the manufacturing sector is expected to propel the growth of the computer-aided engineering market going forward. Automation refers to the development and deployment of technologies for the production and delivery of products and services with little or no human participation. Automation technologies such as computer-aided drafting and computer-assisted N/C tape preparation are now available and widely used in the manufacturing sector to help reverse the troubling trend of declining productivity.

Key players in the computer aided engineering market include Altair Engineering Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, ESI Group, Siemens AG, Hexagon AB, Seiko Epson Corporation, Exa Corporation, Bentley Systems Inc., Numeca International, Dell Inc., Aspen Technology Inc., Symscape Pty Ltd, Synopsys Inc., Aveva Group plc, Autodesk Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., COMSOL Inc., MSC Software Corporation, Mentor Graphics Corporation, The MathWorks Inc., OpenText Corporation, Siemens Industry Software NV, CD-adapco, ETA Engineering Inc., Ricardo Software, ZWSOFT Co. Ltd., Zemax LLC, Flow Science Inc., GNS Systems GmbH, AVL List GmbH, EnginSoft S.p.A.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the computer-aided engineering market. Major companies operating in computer-aided engineering are focused on developing new technological solutions to attain a competitive edge in the market.

1) By Type: Finite Element Analysis (FEA), Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), Multibody Dynamics, Optimization and Simulation

2) By Depolyment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics, Medical Devices, Industrial Equipment

Europe was the largest region in the computer-aided engineering market in 2023. The regions covered in the computer aided engineering global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Computer-aided engineering refers to simulating performance in order to enhance product designs or aid in the resolution of technical challenges. Computer software is used in computer-aided engineering, or CAE, to enhance product design and address engineering issues in a variety of sectors.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global computer aided engineering market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Computer Aided Engineering Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computer aided engineering market size, computer aided engineering market drivers and trends, computer aided engineering market major players, computer aided engineering competitors' revenues, computer aided engineering market positioning, and computer aided engineering market growth across geographies. The computer aided engineering market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

