Global Digital Textile Printing Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital textile printing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.93 billion in 2023 to $3.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to adoption by small and medium enterprises, market competitiveness, reduction in lead times, adoption of digital workflows, customization in fashion industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Digital Textile Printing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The digital textile printing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption by smes and emerging markets, competitive market dynamics, fast fashion and quick turnaround, smart textiles and wearables, digital textile design software. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, material and ink innovations, evolving consumer behavior, global market penetration.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Digital Textile Printing Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Digital Textile Printing Market

The rising demand from the textile sector is expected to drive the demand for the digital textile printing market going forward. The textile industry involves designing, producing, and distributing yarn and clothing. Digital textile printing adds colour, design, and speciality to textile fabrics. The digital designs are embossed on a variety of fabrics. The growth of the textile sector is fueling the demand for modern printing technologies such as the digital printing of textiles.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Digital Textile Printing Market Growth?

Key players in the market include AM Printex Solutions, Huntsman Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Kornit Digital, d.gen Inc., Roland DGA Corporation, Konica Minolta, ColorJet Group, Fisher Textiles, Saint Clair Textiles, Roq International, The M&R Companies, Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., DyStar Group, Durst Group, AGS Transact Technologies Limited, China Dyeing Holdings Ltd., Hollander B.V., Dazian LLC, Dickson Coatings, Digitex India Inc., Mehler Technologies GmbH, Aditya Birla Group, SPGPrints B.V., Brother Industries Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Sun Chemical Corporation

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Digital Textile Printing Market Size?

Technology development is a key trend gaining popularity in the digital textile printing market. Major digital textile printing players focus on technology development, such as UV gel technology, to sustain their market position. The UV gel technology combines great printing quality, high performance, and quick drying time in one procedure. UVgel technology separates the printing and curing processes, allowing the UVgel to have time to settle and produce a flat, even coating.

How Is The Global Digital Textile Printing Market Segmented?

1) By Printing Technique: Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing, Dye Sublimation

2) By Printing Process: Roll To Roll, DTG

3) By Ink Type: Sublimation, Pigment, Reactive, Acid, Other Ink Types

5) By Application: Textile And Decor, Industrial, Soft Signage, Direct To Garment

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Digital Textile Printing Market

Europe was the largest region in the digital textile printing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital textile printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Digital Textile Printing Market Definition

Digital printing is the process of reproducing digital images on a physical surface. When the design is finalised, it is digitally printed on fabrics and sent from the computer to the surface. Digital textile printing is used to colour fabric and other materials.

Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global digital textile printing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Digital Textile Printing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on digital textile printing market size, digital textile printing market drivers and trends and digital textile printing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

