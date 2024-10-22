Priority Tire Ranks on Newsweek’s 2025 America’s Best Online Tire Shops List

Priority Tire - America's Best Online Shops 2025 PR

Priority Tire has earned 4th placement on Newsweek’s 2025 ranking of America’s Best Online Shops, in the “Car, Motorcycle, & Boat” category.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsweek and Statista constructed their America’s Best Online Tire Shops list for 2025. Statista is the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. By working together with Newsweek, they have painstakingly created a comprehensive list of America’s Best Online Shops. The list includes the top 500 online shops with the highest scores after being ranked in 46 objective and subjective criteria.

Priority Tire has earned a placement on Newsweek’s 2025 ranking of America’s Best Online Shops. In its second consecutive year of ranking in the Sport, Outdoor, & Motor Industry’s “Car, Motorcycle, & Boat” category, Priority Tire earned the #4 spot among 62 companies. This remarkable jump from 2024’s 26th placement showcases the growth acknowledged by the influential list Newsweek and Statista meticulously create every year.

Priority Tire’s 4th placement in the category solidifies its impressive growth over the past year. The company is the highest ranked of only four retailers on the list strictly dealing with the sale of versatile tires. The tire retailer, which has been operating in the tire industry for over 20 years, aims to provide a flawless, customer-oriented purchasing experience. With thousands of tires to choose from, ship-to-installer options, a dedicated customer service team, and multiple payment and financing methods, the company is quickly becoming one of the most trustworthy US-based tire retailers.

The tire shop was considered to be mentioned on the list based on the number of American visitors the website had and its revenue in 2023. After the initial selection process, dedicated survey participants evaluated 9,500 online shops in the categories of Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Details, Likelihood of Purchase, and Traffic Growth. The top 500 online shops from 8 industries and 25 categories with the highest scores have gained placement on America’s Best Online Shops list, with Priority Tire being one of them.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the US tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles. Visit www.prioritytire.com for more information.

